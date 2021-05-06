ProPhase Labs Partners With Dutchess County New York to Provide COVID-19 Testing

State-Of-The-Art COVID-19 Testing Available for 300,000 Residents to Aid Reopening Efforts

GARDEN CITY, NY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that it has signed a contract with Dutchess County, New York to provide reliable COVID-19 testing to its nearly 300,000 residents within 22 towns and four villages.

ProPhase was awarded the contract after a highly competitive process in which it was able to demonstrate its distinguished multiplex RT-PCR testing, which offers over 99 percent accuracy and provides results within 24-hours that can be reported directly to a patient’s smartphone.

“We continue to see significant demand for our testing services and are rapidly expanding our reach with government contract wins throughout New York,” said Ted Karkus CEO of ProPhase Labs. “Combined with our recent partnership with Oyster Bay Township, we have announced testing availability to over 600,000 New York residents since April. We are proud to aid these communities in reopening their schools and local businesses as well as for sporting events, school proms, graduations and other live events. We look forward to announcing additional contract wins with other city and county governments with ongoing bids for these lucrative contracts.”

Dutchess County Executive, Marc Molinaro said, “We are very pleased to partner with ProPhase to offer this mobile testing option. This is a great resource for residents when they need testing done for event participation such as proms, weddings or other events where state guidelines require vaccination or negative testing. There is no out of pocket cost and it is conveniently located right at Dutchess Stadium, with easy access of Rt. 9 and Interstate 84.”

ProPhase Labs will play a key part in the county’s plans to continue reopening. Dutchess County Government will offer ProPhase Lab’s saliva-based, viral RT-PCR multiplex-testing which can quickly detect COVID-19 and any of the 17+ current mutations. ProPhase will also be offering a saliva based, easy to use Antigen test that provides results within 15 minutes. Testing will begin on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Dutchess County Stadium, home of the Hudson Valley Renegades baseball team which is the New York Yankees affiliate.

The initial roll out coincides with the reopening of Dutchess Stadium as the Hudson Valley Renegades’ season begins. Fans will be able to enter the stadium for the team’s first home game and will now have the option to be tested as well.

