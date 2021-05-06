Maple Leaf Green World Inc. debuts Phoenix Crave with Hempacco at TPE – Tobacco Plus Expo

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce it will debut their CBG Hemp Cigarettes at the TPE – Tobacco Plus Expo this upcoming May 12-14 at booth 10106.

Maple Leaf, tasking their new brand manager and joint venture partner Hempacco, has created the first in a new line of hemp cigarettes that will include CBG, CBD, and other functional smokes that will make their debut at the TPE – Tobacco Plus Expo this upcoming May 12-14 at booth 10106.

“After analyzing market trends in the hemp smokable world, we decided to start our line of hemp smokables with a natural flavor or a hemp flavor,” said Raymond Lai, CEO of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. “We agreed with Hempacco to go after early adaptors of hemp smokables and crossover smokers from cannabis into hemp and CBG for those looking for a focusing experience, such as the one CBG gives you. With the upcoming TPE show we have the perfect opportunity to launch our product into the marketplace because wholesale distributors and retail buyers attend the show looking for products,” said Lai.

Maple Leaf will manufacture their all-natural hemp cigarettes using CBG from their CBG farm located in Riverside, California, minutes away from the hemp cigarette manufacturing facility. The Company entered the pre-manufacturing phase of brand management with partner Hempacco; after the artwork was completed, the box was designed, and all the branding and fabrication elements were ordered.

“I’ve been spending a great deal of time in San Diego, California to work side-by-side with founders Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson as well as the entire team at Hempacco,” said Billy Bewcyk, VP of Business Development for Maple Leaf. “The entire project has been eye-opening for me, and the progress we’ve made in this short time has been amazing. We’re ready to go into production this week, and we’ll be ready to go into distribution next week at the TPE expo,” concluded Bewcyk.

After producing a natural flavor in a 20-pack of CBG hemp cigarettes, Maple Leaf plans on joining Hempacco in Disrupting Tobacco™, for this, Maple Leaf will use Hempacco’s intellectual property to flavor hemp cigarettes, starting by producing a mint-flavored line of hemp cigarettes.

“It’s been a pleasure to have Billy Bewcyk of Maple Leaf work with us in developing Phoenix Crave CBG Hemp Cigarettes. The product looks sensational, and we work great together, so much so that I can’t wait to hit the TPE trade show next week and together start selling Phoenix Crave hemp cigarettes to distributors,” said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco.

All Company products, including the CBG farm in California, are currently available for viewing on their website at www.gsgreenworld.com and for sale by contacting sales@gsgreenworld.com. All products will be made available for online ordering after the official launch of the e-commerce platform that is currently in development.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.



Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that is focused on the hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has a hemp project in Southern California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods.

The company owns research and development, manufacturing and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables.

Hempacco's profit centers include private label agreements, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of their brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes™. Learn more about Hempacco’s Hemp Cigarettes: https://www.hempaccoinc.com

