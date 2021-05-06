BisRing Launches a New Mobile Application for Real Estate Investors & Service Providers

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BisRing, The Ultimate Real Estate Network, announces its new mobile application launch. The mobile app will connect real estate investors and home owners with service providers on the go. This app is a more enhanced and user-friendly version of the original BisRing site and can be obtained for free via Apple and Google Play stores.



The BisRing app stands out for its superior design and further excels the user experience by allowing users to find the information they need quickly and with ease. The app brings various new features and allows BisRinger Investors, homeowners and ProBisRinger Service Providers to access the services they need right from their phone or tablets.

BisRing invites real estate investors and service providers to download the app from the Apple store and Google Play store to experience the countless benefits it provides. Once inside the app, investors can utilize the search bar to discover an extensive directory of real estate services. Investors can find various service providers ranging from: real estate agents, mortgage brokers, plumbers, architects, house cleaners, lawyers, interior designers and more. In the past, to find different services for real estate related tasks, investors and homeowners had to utilize multiple platforms or even unreliable avenues. BisRing empowers investors to find service providers for any aspect of their real estate needs, in one single platform.

Investors and homeowners will be pleased to learn about a new exciting feature of the app that allows them to request quotes from various real estate services on the fly. Individuals can receive multiple quotes from reputable ProBisRinger Gold Service Providers, just by filling out one single form. No longer do investors need to search various sites to compare quotes. Quote responses will be emailed to the investor’s email inbox with pricing and detailed information about the real estate related problem. The user experience for the investor has become simpler and more intuitive with the added features, such as providing and accessing vetted reviews, following and recommending businesses, writing blogs – all done on the go!

A mobile application like this is beneficial for investors as it allows them to create ‘Virtual Teams’ in multiple cities across Ontario. Virtual Teams can help organize real estate contacts like service providers or other real estate business contacts. Investors can access these contacts any time, anywhere! BisRing is empowering real estate investors to grow their investment portfolio, by having the assurance of a reputable team by their side.

With the help of the mobile application, now real estate service providers have access to many exciting benefits, one of which is receiving free business leads while they are on the road. Real estate service providers can receive multiple quote requests to their inbox via email notifications and respond with detailed information and pricing about the real estate project. BisRing establishes a consistent stream of free leads from investors to real estate service providers, while it’s important to mention that majority of the competitor companies charge for every single lead offered.

As a ProBisRinger Gold, real estate service providers can market their services across Ontario, Canada for a reasonable price of $9.99/month. BisRing strives to be the most affordable option on the market for service providers while being the most beneficial for creating new leads and bringing more sale. The actual price of $27 per subscription has been discounted over 60% due to Covid-19 now. All the real estate service providers should capitalize the discounted subscription price and join now.

The main benefits for service providers on the mobile application include: the ability to receive free leads, utilize multiple branded promotions to market their services in various cities, and provide promotional material of their business to their customers.

“…As a Realtor in the GTA, my network of professionals is my strength. Having a strong network…that I can manage and recommend on the BisRing platform helps streamline my business and provide quality service for my clientele.”

- ProBisRinger Gold Service Member

BisRing is offering a special promo - two months absolutely free. It is important to highlight that there are absolutely no hidden costs or contracts involved and the monthly subscription can be cancelled at any time.

About BisRing Inc.

BisRing is a revolutionary network of real estate resources in a single online platform. It connects real estate investors and homeowners with reputable service providers and businesses to help manage and maintain properties seamlessly.

