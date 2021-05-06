New York, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cultured Meat Market – Analysis By Source, End Use, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06067729/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the growing awareness about the lab grown meat and other health related benefits are going to lead the market in the forecast period. Also, the growing demand of meat and increasing slaughter of animals is forcing to move towards the consumption of cultured meat. Moreover, the surging demand for growing trend of veganism and growing concerns for environment sustainability are anticipated to act as an advantage for the market to grow over the forecast period.



Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected the meat industry in an unexpected way, due to which imports and exports from so many countries have been stopped which is giving a rise to the lab grown meat so that industry can be ready for such kind of crisis in future as well. Further, the demand for nuggets is comparatively higher as compared to other segments of this category globally. People have different preferences, tastes and priority when it comes to food which is an important factor to drive the market growth of a particular region or a country.



The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing demand of meat and rapid urbanisation along with high disposable income. Rising technological advancements and investment in new startups involved in this industry are expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.



Furthermore, the growing adoption of veganism and healthy lifestyle is directly influencing the growth. This trend is observed in numerous parts of the North American and Asia Pacific regions. Elsewhere in Europe, the UK’s ‘Higher Steaks’ is growing stem cells for the production of mince for pork sausages. Instead of using fetal bovine serum, the company uses protocols exclusively licensed to it by its collaborators, the University of Minnesota, that allow it to reprogram stem cells into muscle and fat tissues.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Cultured Meat Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork).



• The report analyses the Cultured Meat Market by End Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausage, Hotdogs, Others).



• The Global Cultured Meat Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Source, End Use.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Mosa Meats, Memphis Meats, Integriculture, Future Meat Technologies, BlueNalu, Finless Foods, Shiok Meat, Aleph Farms, Eat Just Inc., Modern Meadow.



• The report presents the analysis of Cultured Meat market for the Forecast period of 2021-2030.



