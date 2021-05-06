Bright Mountain Honors Mother’s Day with Site-Wide Initiative “Celebrating Our Village”

Series celebrates the #MomSquad village of moms around the world during the month of May

Boca Raton, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, has launched a new series entitled “Pregnancy IRL” (In-Real-Life) exploring the topic of pregnancy covered across its websites and social media.

“Since 1941 we’ve set aside a day in May to thank mothers with flowers, cards and gifts,” said Emily Smith, CEO of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “This year, we want to thank all of the fellow moms who were by our sides through thick and thin. None of us could have made it through the last year without one another—and this month is the perfect time to celebrate our #MomSquad village. Each site is honoring our #MomSquads with poignant content throughout May, featuring stories and highlights that pay tribute to our amazing moms that strengthen and support one another and their families.”

Some articles available for readers in celebration of Mother’s Day:

Café Mom

What I Wish Moms With Full 'Villages' Knew

I Didn't Realize How Much I needed My Village Until COVID

How to Reconnect With Your Village



Mom.com

A Love Letter to My Mom Squad

My BFF is My Other Life Partner

Making Mom Friends is the Hardest Thing Ever



LittleThings

I'm A 36-Year Old Woman And This Is How It Went When I Tried To Make New Mom-Friends Online

Create A Care-Package For Your Mom Friends With These Items

Ways My Mom-Friends Saved Me During The Pandemic



MamásLatinas

Things my mom squad village (mom, aunts, grandmas, sisters) taught me about parenting

Mom Facebook groups worth joining for support and venting

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

