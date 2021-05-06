Yellow Company, YRC Freight, Named 2020 Carrier of the Year by Walmart Transportation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) For the third year in a row, Walmart Transportation has awarded Yellow company, YRC Freight, the 2020 Carrier of the Year award.



“2020 presented the transportation industry with a lot of challenges, and we depended on carriers including the Yellow companies to provide Walmart with critical services and creative solutions when it was desperately needed,” said Ken Braunbach, Vice President of Walmart Inbound Transportation. “Their transparency in communications and ability to scale for both peak season and special projects was vital. Congratulations to the Yellow companies for being named as Walmart’s 2020 LTL Carrier of the Year.”

Walmart Transportation awards the Carrier of the Year honor to LTL carriers that support one of the most sophisticated supply chains in the world, helping Walmart serve its customers and communities across North America. Yellow’s national network offers significant capacity and coverage to Walmart and its suppliers, while prioritizing safety, service, communications and innovative shipping solutions.

“I’m extremely proud our partners at Walmart have once again recognized our LTL service, and amid incredible supply chain pressures and difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic imposed,” said Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins. “Thanks to our more than 30,000 employees across North America whose hard work, dedication and commitment to serving our customers is the reason behind outstanding awards such as this. If we can come together to excel in how we do our jobs and support our customers – and one of the world’s largest multinational retail corporations – I know there’s nothing we can’t accomplish together, as Yellow.”

To see more featured awards and learn about Yellow’s capabilities, please visit www.MyYellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

