Atlantic Union Bank Ranked the Best in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Mid-Atlantic Region by J.D. Power

RICHMOND, Va., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank announced today that it received the number one ranking in the Mid-Atlantic region in the J.D. Power 2021 Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. J.D. Power defines the Mid-Atlantic region as Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia.



Overall the bank finished with the highest overall customer satisfaction score for 2021 in Mid-Atlantic with 854 out of 1000 points. The average score across banks operating in the region was 814 according to J.D. Power.

“We are beyond thrilled that our customers’ feel this way about us,” said Maria Tedesco, President of Atlantic Union Bank. “This past year has been so challenging for so many, including our team, but throughout it all we never lost focus on our customers’ needs and expectations.

“Our team came together to provide enhanced digital and virtual banking services to our customers at a time when they needed it the most, and I couldn’t be more proud. We are going to continue to invest in our omni-channel approach, so our customers have the best possible banking experience whether it’s in the branch, online or mobile.”

The J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM analyzes retail banking customers’ satisfaction with their primary financial institution and the impact it has on bottom-line metrics, such as retention, loyalty, and advocacy. Now in its 16th year, the study is one of the longest-running and most in-depth, independent surveys of retail banking customers available. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Atlantic Union Bank Wealth Management is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., and Dixon, Hubard, Feinour, & Brown, Inc., which provide investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

