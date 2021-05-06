The viral and non-viral vector manufacturing market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 15%, claims Roots Analysis

London, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market (4th Edition) 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.

Over time, ~15 cell and gene therapies have been approved across the world. Since transgene delivery into biological producing cell lines, gene modified cell-based therapies and the body, is an indispensable aspect of modern drug / therapy development efforts, high quality vectors are required by both medical researchers, drug developers and manufact7uring service providers, alike. In order to save time and costs, many stakeholders in the cell and gene therapy market have opted to outsource their vector manufacturing needs.

Key Market Insights

The market features the presence of over 225 industry players and non-industry players

It is currently dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-500 employees), which represent more than 55% of industry stakeholders, worldwide. Of these, ~80% are capable of synthesizing different types of viral vectors, and round 10% of the companies mentioned in the report claim to have expertise in manufacturing plasmid DNA.

Over time, several new technology platforms have been developed to deal with existing production-related challenges

Majority (85%) of the available technologies are currently focused on viral vectors. The technology landscape analysis, featured in the report, highlights the fact that 55% of the contemporary platforms are meant for the development and production of gene therapies.

Close to 210 partnerships were inked in this market over the last five years

More than 55% of partnerships were inked post 2017, with the maximum activity being reported in 2020. Most of the deals (~27%) were manufacturing agreements, followed by product / technology licensing (24%), product development (17%) and R&D (9%) agreements.

Expansion activity in this domain has grown at a CAGR of 97%, between 2015 and 2020

Most of the reported expansions were related to the establishment of new facilities / plants (52%), followed by facility expansions (22%), indicative of the initiatives undertaken by service providers to cope with the rapidly increasing demand for good quality vectors.

The installed vector manufacturing capacity is estimated to be 63,000+ Litres

The majority share of the available vector manufacturing capacity belongs to companies with both clinical and commercial scale facilities (~70%). In fact, 65% of the estimated global vector producing capacity belongs to the larger and more established stakeholders in the market.

Till 2030, the annual demand for vectors is expected grow at an annualized rate of 21%

Currently, North America and Europe contribute to more than 70% of the demand for viral and non-viral vectors. By 2030, the demand, in terms of number of patients in need to interventions requiring some form of vector, is projected to be over 220,000.

The developed markets are likely to remain the major contributors, in terms of service revenues, to the market

The majority share of service revenues is anticipated to come from vector manufacturing project for oncological disorders (~55%). By 2030, the need for gene delivery solutions for commercialized therapies, is expected to be responsible for 60% of the annual service revenues, representing a CAGR of 39%.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players (contract service providers and in-house manufacturers) engaged in the development of vectors and gene therapies?

Which global regions are the considered as (contract) manufacturing hubs for vectors and gene therapies?

What kind of technologies are used / being developed by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What kind of companies are likely to partner with vector manufacturing service providers?

Which types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the different types of expansions that have been undertaken by vector manufacturers?

What are the emerging types of viral and non-viral vectors used in the manufacturing of genetically modified therapies?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the viral and non-viral vector, and gene therapy manufacturing market?

What is the current, global demand for viral and non-viral vectors, and gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 2.5+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with viral vector, non-viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of operation

Lab

Clinical

Commercial

Type of Vector

AAV

Adenoviral

Lentiviral

Retroviral

Plasmid DNA

Others

Application Area

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccine

Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Inflammation & Immunological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Muscle Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Others

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MENA

Latin America and Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the anticipated increase in demand for cell and gene therapies, is the most prominent driver of the growth of the vector supply market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Menzo Havenga (Chief Executive Officer and President, Batavia Biosciences)

Nicole Faust (Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals)

Jeffrey Hung (Chief Commercial Officer, Vigene Biosciences)

Cedric Szpirer (Founder, Executive & Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics)

Olivier Boisteau, (Co-Founder / President, Clean Cells), Laurent Ciavatti (Ex-Business Development Manager, Clean Cells) and Xavier Leclerc (Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells)

Alain Lamproye (Ex-President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep)

Joost van den Berg (Ex-Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit)

Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital)

Eduard Ayuso, DVM, PhD (Scientific Director, Translational Vector Core, University of Nantes)

Colin Lee Novick (Managing Director, CJ Partners)

Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT)

Astrid Brammer (Senior Manager Business Development, Richter-Helm)

Marco Schmeer (Project Manager, Plasmid Factory) and Tatjana Buchholz (Ex-Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory)

Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Beatrice Araud (ATMP Key Account Manager, EFS-West Biotherapy)

Nicolas Grandchamp (R&D Leader, GEG Tech)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information related to its manufacturing facilities, proprietary vector manufacturing technology and an informed future outlook.

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Aldevron

Audentes Therapeutics

BioReliance

Brammer Bio

bluebird bio

Emergent BioSolutions

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

MeiraGTx

MassBiologics

Spark Therapeutics

Vigene Biosciences

Biovian

Cobra Biologics

Centre for Process Innovation

FinVector

Kaneka Eurogentec

Lonza

MolMed

Novasep

Orchard Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Richter-Helm

Sanofi

uniQure

Vibalogics

VIVEbiotech

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Wuxi AppTec

