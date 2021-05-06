SERSTECH AB: Serstech welcomes new VP Research and Development

Today Serstech signed an employment agreement with Thomas Lövskog, who joins the Serstech team as VP Research and Development. Thomas has more than 20 years of experience from senior management positions within R&D in various high-tech companies, whereof the last four years in vice president and senior vice president positions.

“Thomas has an impressively broad and deep technology expertise, which in combination with his extensive leadership experience in the field will make him instrumental in the continued success of Serstech. I’m thrilled to welcome Thomas to the team”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

Thomas will start at Serstech in June 2021 and will as VP R&D be part of the Serstech management team.

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.