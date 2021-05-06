STMicroelectronics Introduces High-Performance GaN Family for Automotive Applications

P4361A -- May 6 2021 -- STI2GaN_IMAGE

New product family to combine Power GaN with intelligence for smaller and more highly integrated system solutions for the EV era

STi2GaN offering to include solutions for On-Board Chargers, LiDAR for autonomous driving, bidirectional DC-DC converters, Class-D amplifiers, and power-conversion systems

Geneva, May 6, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced a new family of ST Intelligent and Integrated Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions, STi2GaN. STi2GaN is an innovative and unique offering combining power and intelligence in compact, high-performance solutions required by the automotive industry as it shifts to electrified platforms.

Building on ST’s leadership and strong automotive experience, innovations in Smart Power technology, wide bandgap semiconductor materials and packaging expertise, the STi2GaN family combines a monolithic power stage along with drivers and protections in GaN technology as well as System-in-Package (SiP) solutions for application-specific ICs with additional processing and control circuitry. The STi2GaN solutions use ST’s novel bond-wire-free packaging technology to provide high robustness, reliability, and performance.

“STi2GaN continues ST’s long success story in compound materials and Smart Power product innovation, targeting mainly automotive applications and the needs of high-density, high-reliability and high-power. Initial offering of STi2GaN solutions suit On-Board Chargers, LiDAR for autonomous driving, bidirectional DC-DC converters, Class-D amplifiers and power conversion systems,” said Alfio Russo, Group VP and GM Low Voltage and STI2GaN Solutions Macro Division, STMicroelectronics. “The new product family aims to leverage the high-power density and efficiency of GaN to offer an industry-unique range of devices in 100V and 650V clusters that ensure scalability, compactness, and outstanding performance.”

