Canoe Intelligence Caps Successful Q1 with 2021 Family Wealth Report Award Win

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence (“Canoe”), a financial technology company focused on reimagining data management processes for alternative investors, wealth managers, asset servicers, and capital allocators, today announced it has won the “Onboarding” category in Family Wealth Report’s 2021 awards program.

Showcasing best-of-breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities since 2014, the Family Wealth Report awards recognize companies, teams and individuals that the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence throughout the year.

The award win rounds out a successful quarter for Canoe, driven by new partnerships, new hires and a new office based in London. Canoe announced engagements with Fiducient Advisors (formerly known as DiMeo Schneider & Associates), Wetherby Asset Management, Legacy Knight and Holland Mountain last quarter, among numerous others. Canoe also expanded its EMEA presence with a new London office and the hire of Toby Bailey as Vice President of Sales, EMEA.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to continue growing and bringing on new business, and this recognition exemplifies these efforts,” said Jason Eiswerth, CEO of Canoe Intelligence. “Firms are choosing Canoe to modernize and automate their operational workflows, which ultimately enables them to scale their businesses. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2021, we look forward to continuing to provide the unrivaled and elevated experience that our clients deserve.”

Canoe’s data management technology allows institutions, LPs and family offices to automate data extraction, document management and other operational processes in order to refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. The AI-driven Canoe platform was developed in 2013 for a billion-dollar, private investment firm and today is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, asset owners, administrators, advisors and family offices.

This is the third time that Canoe has been recognized by Family Wealth Report. Last year, Canoe won Family Wealth Report’s 2020 award for Most Innovative Client Solution. Previously, Canoe was shortlisted in the Outsourcing / Business Process Outsourcing category in 2019 and 2021.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe Intelligence reimagines alternative investment data processes for hundreds of leading institutional investors, capital allocators, asset servicing firms and wealth managers. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe’s technology automates the highly-frustrating, time-consuming, and costly manual workflows related to alternative investment document and data management, extraction and delivery. With Canoe, clients can refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth, increase efficiency, and gain deeper access to their data. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm. www.canoeintelligence.com