Sophos Endpoint Products Rank First in all Three of SE Labs’ Protection Tests

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that its endpoint products have ranked first in all three of SE Labs’ protection tests, achieving an unprecedented 100% total accuracy score across the board. Sophos Intercept X won the enterprise and small business categories, and Sophos Home Premium was a top consumer security product.



“As attackers continuously advance ransomware and other cybercrime techniques, the potential damage they can cause to organizations irrespective of their size and industry is growing every day,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “This is why organizations and individuals need innovative, predictive endpoint protection that helps prevent attacks from happening in the first place. A clean sweep of all three of SE Labs’ endpoint protection awards is clear validation that Sophos endpoint protection for the office and at home is a must have first line of defense.”

Sophos Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It combines anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations to stop the widest range of threats. Endpoint detection and response (EDR) advancements make Intercept X the first EDR solution designed for both security analysts and IT administrators, enabling them to quickly identify, investigate and respond to security issues.

“SE Labs’ endpoint protection tests are really challenging because they are so realistic. We recreate what adversaries are doing ‘in the real world’ to attack businesses and consumers, so for a product like Sophos Intercept X to handle all of the threats is excellent and extremely encouraging. We are also the only test to use the full attack chain to give products the ability to showcase their detection and protection strengths,” said Simon Edwards, CEO and founder, SE Labs. “Sophos Home Premium, in particular, did so well because it stopped all of the bad software and allowed all of the good, which shows how effective it is, but also makes it a cleaner, easier experience for consumers.”

Sophos Home Premium extends Intercept X’s innovative and powerful security to consumers. Sophos Home protects Windows PCs and Macs from malware and ransomware, and provides webcam privacy, web protection and parental web filtering.

The SE Labs reports are available at SE Labs .

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyber threats. Powered by SophosLabs and SophosAI – a global threat intelligence and data science team – Sophos’ cloud-native and AI-powered solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers, and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cyberattack techniques, including ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, active-adversary breaches, phishing, and more. Sophos Central, a cloud-native management platform, integrates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products, including the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a single “synchronized security” system accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos has been driving a transition to next-generation cybersecurity, leveraging advanced capabilities in cloud, machine learning, APIs, automation, managed threat response, and more, to deliver enterprise-grade protection to any size organization. Sophos sells its products and services exclusively through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.



