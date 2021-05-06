Smart Communications Announces SCALE Award Winners at INNOVATE 2021 Conference

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart CommunicationsTM , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced the winners of the 2021 SCALE Awards. Smart Communications honored customers and partners who are making customer conversations smarter and recognized those making significant strides in their digital transformation efforts. The winners were announced during this year’s annual conference, INNOVATE 2021: The Future is SMART which was held virtually on April 28-29, 2021 in North America, EMEA and APAC.



“A SCALE award is the highest recognition Smart Communications can give to those who have committed themselves to leadership, innovation, and a customer-first approach,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “We continue to be impressed by the remarkable achievements by our customers and partners who have overcome unprecedented challenges after a year unlike any other to deliver smarter conversations to their consumers.”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Blue Shield of California received this award for their trailblazing efforts as an early digital adopter that has set the industry standard for a seamless customer experience and personalization at scale. Not only did Blue Shield of California improve communication between customers and providers, but they reduced environmental waste through elimination of duplicative and redundant communications and ultimately lowered the cost of healthcare for their customers.

Best Customer Experience Award: IOOF received this award for their ambitious digital transformation program that improved the customer experience for advisors and their clients by delivering more accessible and cost-effective financial advice via a modern web-based client portal. This program delivered significant business benefits that enabled IOOF to cement its market leading position and provide the foundation for future growth through the integration of the recently acquired ANZ and NAB wealth businesses.

Pacesetter Award: Mobilitas, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSAA Insurance Group, received this award based on driving high performance results by leveraging multi-channel communications to launch an insurance platform in less than 14 weeks using cloud technology. Mobilitas responded quickly to changes in the market and transitioned to digitally-powered, two-way customer conversations to improve communications in ways that accelerated time to market and boosted productivity.

The Future is SMART award: Cognizant was recognized as a forward-thinking partner who helps clients, including Fortune 500 companies, with advisory, managed and implementation services that provide better customer experiences. Together, Smart Communications and Cognizant established the SmartCOMM TM Center-of-Excellence to harvest best practices in Design & Development plus track technology improvements.

In addition to honoring these trendsetting companies, INNOVATE 2021 featured other Smart Communications customers and partners from around the globe who shared their digital strategies, best practices, and success stories. The incredible lineup also featured keynote speakers, including Kaspar Roos, Founder and CEO of Aspire ; James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications; and Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications.

Register to replay this complimentary virtual conference to learn insights from Smart Communications customers, business partners, and industry leaders!

