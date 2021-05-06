UBS Arena Selects Daktronics to Install 45 HDR Capable LED Displays at World Class Venue at Belmont Park

New York’s Highest Resolution Scoreboard Display System to Be Installed For 2021-2022 NHL Season

UBS Arena to Host More Than 150 Sports and Live Entertainment Events Annually

BROOKINGS, S.D., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBS Arena, the New York metropolitan area’s most anticipated cutting edge live entertainment venue and new home to the New York Islanders Hockey Club, selected Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) to manufacture and install 45 HDR capable LED displays at the $1.1 billion multipurpose arena under construction at Belmont Park, New York, including its centerhung scoreboard. The LED displays, totaling more than 15,000 square feet and more than 34 million pixels, will be installed for the arena’s opening this fall.

“We’re pleased to partner with Daktronics to install not one, but 45 high definition LED displays at UBS Arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “UBS Arena will become a global landmark entertainment and sports destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our premiere venue equipped with industry leading technology that captivates and delivers a first rate atmosphere for all to enjoy.”

The world class entertainment venue will feature today’s most advanced technology and premium amenities and is one of the few arenas in the world designed for music and purpose built for hockey. The state of the art arena will deliver an unmatched live entertainment experience for artists, athletes, and guests alike with clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

The centerhung and focal point of the installation will feature 12 LED displays totaling 4,730 square feet. All centerhung displays will feature 5.9 millimeter pixel spacing and four main video displays will face each side of the arena and feature the highest resolution centerhung display technology in the state to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to fans in every seat. Capable of supporting 90,000 lbs., scoreboard displays will feature one of the longest traveling hoists available in arenas for presenting the LED displays in either its hung or nested positions for concerts or hockey games. The new main centerhung displays will be four times larger than the existing displays at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Each main video display will measure approximately 26 feet high by 34.5 feet wide. Four corner displays will each measure 26 feet high by more than 3 feet wide. Catering to fans sitting closer to the playing surface, four underbelly displays will each measure more than 8 feet high by 23 feet wide.

“UBS Arena will engage visitors at every turn. From the moment they arrive outside, as they enjoy the event and as they prepare to leave, our systems will be part of the experience,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “We’re excited to deliver the LED displays for one of the country’s premier sports and entertainment venues and are happy to be working with UBS Arena to make this installation a reality. As an American based company, we look forward to the opportunity to support them and this project for years to come.”

In the main seating bowl, two ribbon and 14 vomitory displays combine for nearly 2,000 feet in length and three rink side scorer’s tables with displays measure 25 feet in length. These displays can share additional statistics and graphics while also providing opportunities to highlight sponsors throughout events.

Seven marquee displays will welcome fans to the arena and begin branding their experience as they arrive while six entrance, lobby, and concourse displays will immerse and engage fans before fans reach their seats. These displays will allow the venue to connect with guests no matter where they are throughout the venue to ensure they are always informed and don’t miss a moment of the action.

One additional locker room display will also be installed for team specific uses.

Tying all of the displays together and providing an easy to use solution, Daktronics is installing the company’s powerful Show Control solution at UBS Arena. This industry leading system provides a combination of display control software, world class video processing, data integration, and playback hardware that forms a user friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show.

UBS Arena will open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season this fall and host more than 150 sports and live entertainment events annually. For more information about the construction of UBS Arena and its upcoming events, visit www.UBSArena.com.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is New York's next premier entertainment and sports venue and future home of the New York Islanders. Located at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, the state of the art facility will open for the 2021-22 National Hockey League season and will host more than 150 major events annually. The arena and surrounding development are expected to create 10,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs, generating approximately $25 billion in economic activity over the term of the lease.

Developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon, UBS Arena is poised to be one of the area's – and the nation's – most prestigious and appealing venues for musical acts, events and performers of all genres, and will create a unique entertainment experience for artists and audiences alike. The venue is being constructed with a fan first approach that leverages sophisticated engineering acoustics to amplify the audio experience, high resolution LED displays and will include the largest scoreboard in New York.

UBS Arena will offer the highest end amenities and customer service, through VIP suites and clubs that merge boutique hospitality with live entertainment. Clubs and suites will have a timeless design inspired by classic, well known New York establishments and will offer premier views of the bowl. Complementing UBS Arena, Belmont Park's campus will comprise of 315,000 square feet of luxury retail and will include a 4 star boutique hotel.

UBS Arena is being built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards for New Construction. In an effort to build a greener future and minimize environmental impact, UBS Arena intends on being 100% carbon neutral, utilizing renewable energy by 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern seaboard.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has 8 divisions across 6 global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, Seattle, Austin, and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the development and operations of UBS Arena, as well as leading our global development projects in Seattle, WA (Climate Pledge Arena), Austin, TX (Moody Center), Palm Springs, CA, Savannah, GA, Manchester, UK (Co-Op Live), and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. OVG Global Partnerships has successfully sold 6 world class naming rights deals in the past 14 months.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play today in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is finishing construction and will be the team’s new, state of the art home starting with the 2021-22 NHL season.

