EZLynx Announces Device Insurance Quoting via Partnership with Cell Brokerage

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, a leading software solution for independent insurance agencies, is excited to announce its partnership with Cell Brokerage to offer GRIP device insurance. The partnership will deliver EZLynx customers access to device insurance directly inside the Rating Engine.

“Cell Brokerage is excited about the strategic partnership with EZLynx," said Steve Thompson, President of Cell Brokerage. "This integration allows us to bring device insurance to the forefront of agencies with just a few clicks. Agencies can now offer GRIP Device Insurance to their customers and insure up to ten devices under one policy.”

GRIP device insurance is the gold standard of mobile device coverage, providing device insurance for the modern world with many options from which customers can choose. GRIP offers plans that can fit any customer’s unique needs and budgets, making it an excellent addition to round out agent’s accounts.

GRIP by Cell Brokerage is the latest addition to the EZLynx Connect platform. EZLynx Connect provides third-party businesses an avenue to distribute their products and services directly within the EZLynx platform. The EZLynx open framework allows carriers and vendors to work side-by-side with EZLynx technologists to innovate and integrate solutions to better the agency workflow. To learn more about the integration with GRIP by Cell Brokerage visit: https://www.ezlynx.com/connect.html

“In today’s digital world, device insurance is a natural product addition for any agent. The amount of people relying on their devices has increased dramatically over the last year and this is a perfect way for agents to help their customers protect them, right from within EZLynx,” said Kevin Coplin, EZLynx director of Carrier Relations. “We continue to add more ways for agents to insure and service their customers through EZLynx Connect.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx, an Applied company, pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

About Cell Brokerage

Founded in 2009, Cell Brokerage, LLC offers affordable device insurance and superior service to its customers. Cell Brokerage has insured hundreds of thousands of customers in the last decade and continues to grow. We do our business well with a fully staffed call center to assist you 7 days a week and claims professionals who are prompt and courteous. We handle our business with integrity, reliability and are DOI compliant with all state and local regulations. We continue to offer GRIP products to consumers around the country, partnering with managed service/solutions providers and agencies.