Arthur Expands Virtual Meeting Room Capacity, Introduces Audio Zones and Photorealistic Avatars in Latest Update

SAN MATEO, Calif. , May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthur, a pioneering virtual reality office space provider that allows businesses to create virtual offices and hold fully immersive collaborative meetings, announces major product updates that are now live on the platform for users. These updates include photorealistic avatars with lip-syncing, audio zones for private conversations in subgroups of people, a breakthrough in increased VR room capacity as well as speech-to-text capabilities.



As the go-to VR solution for major Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, including the United Nations, Arthur enables large-scale immersive collaborative sessions in a remote environment, allowing its top-tier clientele to build virtual office spaces with permanency features. In an increasingly remote business environment, Arthur’s offerings have become a business necessity for many major companies – especially global companies that are geographically dispersed. This need has been expedited throughout the past year as the pandemic has restricted global travel significantly and caused companies to rethink their collaboration models.

“While most VR platforms offer simple meetings with a few people, Arthur is mainly used for large-scale brainstorming sessions with whiteboards, flow charts and other complex meetings in real-time. We are making the virtual office a highly sought-after solution for the enterprise space, combining a collaborative and highly productive meeting environment with realistic settings to meet with colleagues and coworkers, such as a coffee bar,” said Christoph Fleischmann, Founder and CEO of Arthur. “Since our launch in December 2020, we’ve received great feedback from our professional users on how they’re currently using the platform, and how they’d like to use it for virtual collaboration going forward. We’re continuously finding ways to adapt to the evolving needs of our clients and are looking forward to what’s next for Arthur.”

Arthur has two models – Professional (currently in beta) and Consumer (intended for startups and individual professionals), both of which are currently available on Oculus devices. The updates for each model are as follows with a breakdown below:

Professional

Self-generatable, photorealistic avatars with accurate lip synchronization and various wardrobe options

Expanded room capacity of more than 50 participants in VR

Audio zones

Speech-to-text capabilities

Consumer

Photorealistic avatars with accurate lip synchronization and various wardrobe options



Both models will be receiving big updates to room capacity and photorealistic avatars, allowing them to be built from an image of the user.

Audio zones are also being introduced in this update to the Professional model. This new feature allows people to hold private conversations with a subgroup of people within a meeting, serving as a privacy bubble.

Until now, Arthur’s virtual office has offered the creation of text labels and private notetaking using VR headset controllers or a Bluetooth keyboard to type. Taking productivity in VR to the next level, this update unlocks speech-to-text capabilities in the Professional model, where users can simply record their voice to generate written text labels or private notes, significantly increasing the speed in which they can work.

In addition to the user-facing feature updates, Arthur has also focused on further expanding the scalability of its virtual office. With efficiency increases in the new avatar system, Arthur’s professional model can now hold more than 50 people in the same room simultaneously, while still ensuring a high-quality meeting without glitches.

To download Arthur onto an Oculus Quest headset, click here.

About Arthur

Arthur is a large-scale virtual office space provider that enables business owners and their teams to meet, collaborate and manage their work. This pioneering virtual reality platform empowers businesses to maximize their level of remote productivity and free themselves from geographic and physical constraints. Arthur is used by major organizations like the United Nations and Societe Generale and is continuing to expand its business portfolio in a wide variety of industries. For more information, visit www.arthur.digital.

