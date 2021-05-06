Widen Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Content Management Platform

MADISON, Wis., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen , maker of digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM) software, today announced that its combined DAM and PIM platform was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Content Management Platform category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology.



Widen’s category-bending DAM and PIM solution enables brands to centralize content and specs for thousands of physical products and deliver them to e-commerce channels efficiently. The ready-to-go product listings can be accessed on a self-serve basis and customized for any channel. DAM and PIM software can accelerate product launches while protecting the integrity of product information and consumers’ trust in the brand. Since launching in May 2020, Widen’s DAM and PIM solution has helped brands pilot their omnichannel strategy into the uncharted waters of the pandemic economy.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Widen’s DAM and PIM solution was honored as one of 153 finalists across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

“The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot, and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout a historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services, and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well deserved recognition,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

“We are proud to be in the running for our third CODiE Award with a growing platform that has helped our customers adapt to the pandemic economy and thrive despite the challenging conditions,” said Matthew Gonnering, CEO of Widen. “We congratulate the other nominees and thank the SIIA community for this opportunity.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

About Widen

Widen helps brands deliver content with confidence. Their cloud-based DAM and PIM software, the Widen Collective®, empowers marketers to bring content together, send it anywhere, and automate in-between. Trusted by more than 700 companies and one million users, Widen boasts a 73-year track record of innovation and customer success. Customers include Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, and Hootsuite.

Widen is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK. For more information, visit www.widen.com .

