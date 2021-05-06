CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Hires Soci Marketing to Develop Brand and Social Media Presence

The Company plans to further its marketing efforts to increase revenues and deliver updates to shareholders.



Sarasota, FL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CyberloQ Technologies (OTC: CLOQ), announces they have hired Soci Marketing, LLC. to aid them in developing the CyberloQ Brand and Social Media Presence. As society grows increasingly digital companies like CyberloQ are turning towards Social Media platforms to aid their marketing strategies. Soci Marketing works with companies, often traded on the OTC Markets, to develop an effective marketing and branding strategy.

Soci Marketing will be working closely with CyberloQ to deliver key company updates to shareholders and followers via the company’s social media platforms. Shareholders can now follow CyberloQ on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn . As CyberloQ continues to grow, shareholders will be able to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings at the company and future plans.

In addition to social media and branding, Soci has been working with CyberloQ and TurnScor on a recent joint venture. The two companies aim to provide low-risk, secured credit cards to individuals with low or no credit scores. This effort would allow consumers the opportunity to build and repair credit without the need of an attorney or a similar third party agency.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the CyberloQ team,” said Kevin Gray, Co-Owner and Brand Director. “They have a solid product and we’re excited to work with them to bring it to the masses!” Soci Marketing was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to businesses having to develop alternative means to reach their customers outside of traditional means like trade shows and retail.

In addition to providing shareholders with a source of news and information about the company and its updates, Soci will be working with CyberloQ to pursue market opportunities and customers for the CyberloQ service offerings. The company anticipates this should aid in their efforts to distribute the CyberloQ to both businesses and individual consumers alike. CyberloQ Technologies looks to deploy its security platform both internationally and domestically throughout the US. Areas of interest have been from the Credit Unions, Direct Response companies, (infomercials etc.) as well as other verticals that require protection of customers’ PII, financial information, and private medical data.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/ .

About TurnScor

TurnScor helps consumers fix their credit scores by helping them apply the Fair Credit Reporting Act to verify the accuracy of their credit reports across all three agencies. TurnScor removes the need for consumers with no or low credit scores to work with attorneys and other firms to build or repair their credit. For more information, visit https://turnscor.com/ .

About Soci Marketing, LLC

Soci Marketing, LLC is an Orlando, FL based marketing and branding agency designed to simplify the marketing process for clients in any sector. The firm helps clients, like CyberloQ, develop and manage an effective marketing and branding strategy for their companies and projects. For more information, visit https://socimarketing.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

CLOQ Contact:

Chris Jackson

Tel: 1.612.961.4536

Email: info@cyberloq.com

Soci Marketing Contact:

Kevin Gray

Tel: 407.498.5830

contact@socimarketing.com