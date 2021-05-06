Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Results for the First Quarter 2021

CARMEL, Ind., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB) today reported first quarter net income of $12.9 million, or $0.90 per share, which compares to net loss of $22.2 million, or $1.56 per share, for the prior year’s first quarter.



Highlights for the first quarter of 2021 include:

Net premiums earned increased to $122.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $109.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of rate increases achieved in most lines of business and existing business exposure growth in our commercial automobile products.





Accident Year combined ratio was 97.4% for the first quarter of 2021, an improvement of 6.8 points over the comparative 2020 period.





Realized and unrealized investment gains recognized through the statement of operations were $10.5 million (pre-tax) for the first quarter of 2021.





Book value per share increased $0.20 during the first quarter as positive net income was partially offset by fixed income losses recorded in comprehensive income. Book value per share was $25.63 at March 31, 2021.

Jeremy Johnson, Protective’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "I’m pleased and proud of the continued improvements in our operating results. We are now well down the path to sustainable profitability and are focused on margin expansion while investing in technology and data to support our customers’ needs. We look forward to finalizing our acquisition by The Progressive Corporation and fully anticipate creating further value and opportunity for our customers, distribution partners and employees. This is an exciting new era for Protective."

Income from core business operations, before federal income tax, was $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to income from core business operations, before federal income tax, of $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Gross premiums written for the first quarter of 2021 increased 8.2% to $145.1 million compared to $134.0 million written during the prior year period. Net premiums earned for the first quarter of 2021 increased 12.0% to $122.9 million, compared to the prior year period. The higher premiums are primarily the result of increased premiums related to rate increases achieved in most lines of business and existing business exposure growth in our commercial automobile line of business.

Underwriting operations produced an accident year combined ratio of 97.4% during the first quarter of 2021; an improvement when compared to an accident year combined ratio of 104.2% for the prior year period. Excluding prior period development, the first quarter of 2021 accident year loss ratio was 67.7% which was a 6.9 point reduction from the first quarter 2020 loss ratio. The reduction in the loss ratio and combined ratio reflects actions taken by the Company to improve underwriting results, including non-renewal of unprofitable business as well as significant rate increases in commercial automobile. Additionally, given ongoing profitability challenges, the company discontinued writing public transportation business in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Prior period loss development was $0.8 million favorable for the quarter compared to flat development for the prior year quarter. For the first quarter of 2021, we experienced favorable development in our commercial automobile liability line of business for more recent accident years due to better than expected reported loss development.

In our commercial automobile portfolio, the Company attained weighted average rate increases of 11.9% on premiums available for renewal during the first quarter of 2021. Including other lines of business, rate change for the quarter totaled 5.2%, which is well above our view of loss cost trend and is contributing to our underwriting results improvement.

Commercial automobile products covered by our reinsurance treaties from July 3, 2013 through July 2, 2019 are subject to an unlimited aggregate stop-loss provision. Currently each of these treaty years is reserved at or above the attachment level of these treaties. For every $100 of additional loss, we are responsible only for our $25 retention. Commercial automobile products covered by our reinsurance treaty from July 3, 2019 through July 2, 2020 are also subject to an unlimited aggregate stop-loss provision. Once the aggregate stop-loss level is reached, for every $100 of additional loss, we are responsible for our $65 retention. This increase in our retention compared to recent years reflects the combination of (1) a decreased need for stop-loss reinsurance protection resulting from a significant decrease in our commercial automobile subject limits profile, (2) a higher cost for this coverage and (3) our confidence in profitability improvements given the limit reductions and rate increases on our commercial automobile products. Due to continued rate achievement in commercial automobile, improvements in mix of business and reductions to our limits profile we decided to non-renew this treaty for policies written after July 3, 2020.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 26.7% to $5.3 million compared to $7.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease reflected lower interest rates on cash and cash equivalent balances and lower interest rates on reinvestment partially offset by an increase in average funds invested compared to the first quarter of 2020. Credit quality remains high with a weighted average rating of AA-, including cash.

Book value per share as of March 31, 2021 was $25.63, an increase of $0.20 per share during the first three months of 2021, after the payment of cash dividends to shareholders totaling $0.10 per share.

During the first quarter of 2021, total realized and unrealized investment losses (pre-tax) were $1.0 million. The following table provides details related to our unrealized and realized investment gains (losses) during the three months ended March 31, 2021:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Net realized gains on investment, including impairments, within statements of operations $ 2,257 Net unrealized gains on equity securities and limited partnership investments within statements of operations 8,252 Net unrealized losses on fixed income securities recorded within other comprehensive loss (11,495 ) Total realized and unrealized investment losses (pre-tax) $ (986 )

Our net income (loss), determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), includes items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The following table reconciles income (loss) before federal income tax expense (benefit) to underwriting loss, a non-GAAP financial measure that is a useful tool for investors and analysts in analyzing ongoing operating trends.

Three Months Ended

March 31 2021 2020 Income (loss) before federal income tax expense (benefit) $ 16,353 $ (25,139 ) Less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments 2,257 (4,827 ) Less: Net unrealized gains (losses) - equity securities and limited partnerships 8,252 (22,929 ) Less: Corporate charges included in Other operating expense (3,474 ) – Income (loss) from core business operations $ 9,318 $ 2,617 Less: Net investment income 5,306 7,236 Underwriting income (loss) $ 4,012 $ (4,619 )

The Company uses the term income (loss) from core business operations, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) before federal income tax expense (benefit) excluding pre-tax realized and unrealized investment gains and losses. This financial measure is used to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. It separates out the recognition of realized investment gains and losses, and occurrence of unrealized gains and losses, that are often driven by market changes in security valuations versus operating decisions.

The combined ratios and the components, as presented herein, are commonly used in the property/casualty insurance industry and are applied to the Company’s GAAP underwriting results.

The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-Q but do not include all of the information and footnotes as disclosed in the Company’s annual audited financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring accruals) considered necessary for fair presentation have been included.

Forward-looking statements in this report are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's annual report for its full statement regarding forward-looking information.





Protective Insurance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Investments 1: Fixed income securities (2021: $901,009; 2020: $894,468) $ 914,949 $ 919,692 Equity securities 67,015 58,169 Limited partnerships, at equity 7,476 7,214 Commercial mortgage loans 10,866 10,602 Short-term 2 1,000 1,000 1,001,306 996,677 Cash and cash equivalents 95,566 58,301 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 11,538 12,128 Accounts receivable 96,200 100,921 Reinsurance recoverable 455,462 455,564 Other assets 91,839 90,256 Deferred federal income taxes 10,764 8,980 $ 1,762,675 $ 1,722,827 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Reserves for losses and loss expenses $ 1,108,132 $ 1,089,669 Reserves for unearned premiums 59,049 63,731 Borrowings under line of credit 20,000 20,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 205,265 185,579 Current federal income taxes 3,551 766 1,395,997 1,359,745 Shareholders' equity: Common stock-no par value 610 609 Additional paid-in capital 55,645 54,571 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,766 21,759 Retained earnings 297,657 286,143 366,678 363,082 $ 1,762,675 $ 1,722,827 Number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 14,308 14,278 Book value per outstanding share $ 25.63 $ 25.43

2021 & 2020 cost in parentheses

Approximates cost





Protective Insurance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31 2021 2020 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 122,853 $ 109,659 Net investment income 5,306 7,236 Commissions and other income 1,858 1,663 Net realized gains (losses) on investments, excluding impairment losses 2,339 (4,787 ) Impairment losses on investments (82 ) (40 ) Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities and limited partnership investments 8,252 (22,929 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 10,509 (27,756 ) 140,526 90,802 Expenses Losses and loss expenses incurred 82,318 81,831 Other operating expenses 41,855 34,110 124,173 115,941 Income (loss) before federal income tax expense (benefit) 16,353 (25,139 ) Federal income tax expense (benefit) 3,415 (2,983 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,938 $ (22,156 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ .91 $ (1.56 ) Diluted .90 (1.56 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 14,153 14,169 Dilutive effect of share equivalents 154 – Diluted 14,307 14,169





Protective Insurance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 20,911 $ (1,312 ) Investing activities: Purchases of fixed income and equity securities (92,719 ) (82,641 ) Proceeds from sales or maturities of fixed income securities 108,880 79,640 Proceeds from sales of equity securities 2,064 5,480 Purchase of commercial mortgage loans (319 ) (368 ) Proceeds from commercial mortgage loans 54 72 Distributions from limited partnerships 186 14,636 Other investing activities (1,046 ) (369 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 17,100 16,450 Financing activities: Dividends paid to shareholders (1,424 ) (1,426 ) Repurchase of common shares – (1,782 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,424 ) (3,208 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 88 (687 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 36,675 11,243 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 70,429 88,888 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 107,104 $ 100,131





Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Protective Insurance Corporation and Subsidiaries

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Book value per share beginning of period $ 25.43 $ 25.51 Book value per share end of period 25.63 21.53 Change in book value per share $ 0.20 $ (3.98 ) Dividends paid 0.10 0.10 Change in book value per share plus dividends paid $ 0.30 $ (3.88 ) Total value creation 1 1.2 % NM Return on average shareholders' equity: Average shareholders' equity 364,880 334,850 Net income (loss) 12,938 (22,156 ) Less: Tax valuation allowance recognized in net income (loss) – (2,306 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax 8,302 (21,927 ) Less: Corporate charges included in Other operating expenses, net of tax 3 (2,744 ) – Income from core business operations, net of tax 7,380 2,077 Return on net income (loss) 3.5 % NM Return on income from core business operations, net of tax 2.0 % 0.6 % Loss and LAE expenses incurred $ 82,318 $ 81,831 Less: Prior period loss development (825 ) (8 ) Loss and LAE expenses incurred, less prior period loss development $ 83,143 $ 81,839 Net premiums earned 122,853 109,659 Accident year loss and LAE ratio 67.7 % 74.6 % Other operating expenses $ 41,855 $ 34,110 Less: Commissions and other income 1,858 1,663 Less: Corporate charges 2 3,474 – Other operating expenses, excluding corporate charges, less commissions and other income $ 36,523 $ 32,447 Net premiums earned 122,853 109,659 Expense ratio 29.7 % 29.6 % Accident year combined ratio 3 97.4 % 104.2 % Gross premiums written $ 145,056 $ 134,006 Net premiums written 118,827 109,234

Total Value Creation equals change in book value plus dividends paid, divided by beginning book value.

Represents the corporate charges incurred in conjunction with the activities of the special committee of the Board of Directors related to the merger with Progressive.

The accident year combined ratio is calculated as ratio of losses and loss expenses incurred, excluding prior period development, plus other operating expenses excluding corporate charges, less commission and other income to net premiums earned.



