Access Indianapolis Facility Awarded OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Certification for the Second Time

WOBURN, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced that it was re-awarded the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Certification for its Indianapolis records management facility. The VPP Star is the highest award given by OSHA, recognizing world-class safety and health performance. VPP Star participants are reevaluated by industry peers and OSHA every three to five years. In addition to this year’s win, the Access Indianapolis records center also won the VPP Star award in November 2016.



“This coveted VPP Star certification, unique in our industry and very difficult to achieve, is a recognition of our Indianapolis facility’s focused dedication to creating a safe and injury-free work environment,” said Ken Davis, Access CEO. “Safety is a paramount part of our company culture overall and we are the only records management company to date to have achieved this prestigious award from OSHA - not once, but twice - recognizing our continued commitment and success with prioritizing the health and safety of our employees.”

VPP Star is OSHA’s highest recognition for the practice of and commitment to exemplary occupational safety and health, earned by businesses who meet rigorous safety requirements. OSHA's verification process includes an application review and a thorough onsite evaluation by a team of OSHA safety and health experts. Star-certified sites have comprehensive, successful safety and health programs, and injury and illness rates below the national average for their industry.

The Access Indianapolis records management facility provides document storage, scanning, digital conversion, shredding and destruction services. Based on its review process, the Indiana OSHA granted the Access Indianapolis facility a 5-year re-certification, valid through 2026.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

For more media information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej/Access

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com



Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for Access

516-767-8390

lisa@lchcommunications.com