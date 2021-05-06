CableLabs wins Top Workplace award from The Denver Post

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CableLabs, the leading innovation and research and development lab for the cable industry, today announced the organization was named one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces for 2021. Additionally, the company and its leadership was named a winner of several prominent industry honors.

“Our ranking among the top workplaces in Colorado is an incredible distinction. At CableLabs, we recognize that it is our team — not our technologies — that truly drives innovation, and this recognition illustrates our commitment to the satisfaction, growth and achievement of our employees,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO at CableLabs. “I am tremendously proud to lead a creative, passionate and hard-working team that adheres to our core values of integrity, individuals, innovation and impact to invent new ways to make broadband faster and better.”

CableLabs was joined by 54 other winning companies in the midsized (150-499 employees) category. Organizations with 50 or more employees in Colorado — public, private, nonprofit or governmental — were eligible to participate in The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces 2021 contest. The list of winners is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."



Additional awards won by CableLabs and its employees over the past year include the following:



CableLabs won the Technology and Engineering Emmy Award, the third Emmy to be awarded to CableLabs. The Emmy recognizes the company’s efforts in enabling the development and deployment of the hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) network architecture, which is the foundation for the cable industry’s 10G platform. CableLabs was also honored with a Technology BIG Innovation Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes organizations and people who bring new ideas to life. CableFax honored Lori Lantz, senior vice president and chief people officer at CableLabs, Robin Fenton, vice president, membership & learning operations, SCTE and Zenita Henderson, vice president, marketing and business development, SCTE as CableFax Most Powerful Women. CableLabs’ distinguished technologist, Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, was named a “Woman of the Year” by Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT). CableLabs CEO, Phil McKinney, was recognized with a Broadcasting & Cable Tech Leadership Award for his contributions to improving the way CableLabs and the industry has used or deployed technology that has led the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries into new directions.



“Despite the challenges we have all faced over the past 15 months, we saw the world’s first demonstration of 10G in action, and CableLabs released several consequential specifications to support new ways to collaborate with each other, McKinney continued. “We have continued to deliver innovative technologies that transform industries and were fortunate enough to earn a few awards along the way, further cementing the cable network as the platform of choice for enjoying great entertainment and connectivity experiences.”

