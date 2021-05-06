Neuropathix, Inc. Announces Publication of Validated Preclinical Studies on KLS-13019 in the British Journal of Pharmacology

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuropathix, Inc. (“Neuropathix” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today the publication of research findings from a study that was performed by scientists at Neuropathix and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University . The findings, published in the British Journal of Pharmacology , show the ability of Neuropathix’s patented compound KLS-13019 to prevent and reverse chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in mice.



The paper, titled “Behavioral and pharmacological effects of cannabidiol (CBD) and the CBD analogue KLS-13019 in mouse models of pain and reinforcement,” details the results found in the study, which aimed to characterize the behavioral pharmacological effects of KLS-13019 in comparison to CBD and morphine in mouse models for the treatment of CIPN, nociceptive pain and reinforcement.

“The collaboration between Neuropathix, Inc. and Temple University has allowed us not only to further our understanding of the effects of CBD in CNS injury and disease, but to make real strides in developing potentially safer and more effective treatments for neuropathic pain based on this fascinating molecule,” said Sara Jane Ward, PhD, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at the Katz School of Medicine. “We are excited to share these preclinical results with our communities and continue to characterize the safety and effectiveness of KLS-13019.”

Key findings in the study showed that while CBD and KLS-13019 both proved effective in preventing the development of pain associated with CIPN, KLS-13019 was also able to reverse CIPN-related pain while CBD proved ineffective in doing so. Further, results from the study revealed that KLS-13019 did not bind to opioid receptors in the brain, meaning it holds a very low risk for chemical dependency.

“Observation and data drawn from the studies performed in collaboration with Temple University point to a clear discrimination between CBD and KLS-13019. Whereas KLS-13019 stood out for its action in reversing mechanical allodynia in this model system of neuropathic pain, CBD did not. KLS-13019, however, was as active as morphine but at much lower dose response levels, 5 mg/kg vs. 20 mg/kg,” said Douglas Brenneman, PhD, Chief Pharmacologist of Neuropathix.

CIPN is the most common side effect of chemotherapy drugs and is defined as a progressive, enduring and often irreversible condition featuring pain, numbness, tingling, and sensitivity to cold in the hands and feet, sometimes progressing to the arms and legs.

The global neuropathic pain market was valued at US$ 6.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel growth of the global neuropathic pain market over the forecast period. The global opioids drug market is expected to reach US$ 31 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% from the forecast period 2020-2027. Opioids are mainly used in cancer pain management and end-stage diseases in which painkilling care is required. The rising prevalence of cancer, high demand for pain therapeutics in the treatment of chronic pain, regulatory approvals and launches of innovative drug formulations, and increasing approval rate of abuse-deterrent formulations of opioid drugs are major driving factors of the global opioids drug market. The arrival of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has provided an unanticipated haven for the already formidable opioid epidemic.

Research reported in this press release was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the amount of $299,916 under award number 1R41DA044898-01.

The contents in this press release are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Neuropathix, Inc.

Neuropathix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of a pipeline of next generation, socially responsible pain management and neuroprotective therapeutics to treat patients with significant unmet medical needs. Over the past ten years, Neuropathix has discovered, developed, and patented a global intellectual property estate, led by its lead clinical target, KLS-13019, as novel, new therapeutic agents designed to prevent and reverse neuropathic pain, reduce oxidative stress, and act as anti-inflammatory neuroprotectants. The Company’s family of patented monotherapeutic molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases, chronic pain management, and neurodegenerative disorders. The therapeutic targets include chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports. Neuropathix conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Neuropathix, visit www.neuropathix.com and the Company’s Twitter page at @neuropathix .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the Company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the Company’s drug candidates, the targeted beneficial effects of KLS-13019, the Company’s position, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

