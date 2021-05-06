CRN® Recognizes Rockset for Real-Time Analytics on 2021 Big Data 100 List

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the real-time analytics company, today announced it has been recognized twice on the 2021 Big Data 100 , a list compiled by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company ® . This annual award recognizes technology vendors that deliver innovation-driven products and services for solution providers that help enterprises better manage and utilize massive amounts of business data.



A team of CRN editors compiled this year’s Big Data 100 list by identifying IT vendors that have consistently made technical innovation a top priority through their offering of products and services for business analytics, systems and platforms, big data management and integration tools, database systems, and data science and machine learning. Over the years, the Big Data 100 list has become an invaluable resource for solution providers that trust CRN to help them find vendors that specialize in data intelligence, insights, and analytics.

Built by the creators of RocksDB, Rockset automatically builds a Converged Index™ on any data — including structured, semi-structured, geographical, and time series data — for high-performance search and analytics at scale. When combined with serverless operations, it is a game-changing approach to making real-time analytics fast, flexible, and easy. This is revolutionary across a broad range of digital platforms and apps, including e-commerce, logistics and delivery tracking, gaming leaderboards, fraud detection systems, health and fitness trackers, and social media news feeds.

“Real-time analytics is all about sub-second analytics embedded deeply in applications,” said Shruti Bhat, Chief Product Officer and SVP Marketing at Rockset. “Logistics and supply-chain management companies now have to deal with longer, more complicated chains, thousands of suppliers and buyers, and high-volume data generated from everywhere. Finance companies are seeing pressure from new age Fintech companies that now use real-time analytics for personalization, risk analytics and investment decisions. The external validation from the 2021 CRN Big Data 100 shows developers are now embracing real-time analytics and Rockset is at the forefront of solving a massive problem as the data industry evolves from static reports to interactive applications.”

“IT vendors featured on CRN’s 2021 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated a proven ability to bring much-needed innovation, insight and industry expertise to the solution providers and customers that need it most,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “I am honored to recognize these companies for their unceasing commitment toward elevating and improving the ways businesses gain value from their data.”

The 2021 Big Data 100 list is available online at https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/the-big-data-100-2021 .

