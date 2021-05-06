Sheesha Finance and DRIFE Partner to Improve DeFi and Decentralized Ride-Hailing Accessibility

Dubai, UAE, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/), the first comprehensive DeFi solution for investors to easily access a variety of projects while solving issues surrounding locked crypto assets, and DRIFE (https://www.drife.io/), the first decentralized ride-sharing project built on taking zero-commission from drivers, today announced a partnership to improve accessibility to decentralized services. The partnership will focus on providing global communities easy access to decentralized products and ecosystems that support transparency and fair value distribution.





As the cryptocurrency market reaches all-time highs and the blockchain industry matures in technology and regulatory clarity, businesses and consumers are exploring utilizing decentralized services. These services must meet the organization or user’s custom needs, be simple to use and ideally offer additional incentives such as earning loyalty rewards.





Using Sheesha Finance, investors of all levels have easy access to a diverse DeFi portfolio of projects, ensuring participants fully benefit by maximizing their exposure to various DeFi rewards. DRIFE offers a first-of-its-kind decentralized ride-sharing project (Taxi 3.0) giving power back to the drivers and riders by offering exclusive discounts, staking rewards, open governance and a franchise ecosystem.





“DRIFE empowers the value creators and extractors within its ecosystem. Our partnership with DRIFE is a strategic step towards our goal of market transparency and integrity,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance.





“DRIFE aspires to create a fairer, more efficient and transparent ride-hailing economy and transportation marketplace,” said Firdosh Sheikh, Founder of DRIFE. “We see that same passion for fairness and accessibility in Sheesha Finance and are thrilled to partner with them.”





DRIFE’s decentralized ride-hailing platform is the first platform empowering the ecosystem’s value creators instead of the centralized corporation or entity. The platform’s innovative economic model incentivizes and redistributes value back to the community in equitable terms, while also aiming to eliminate excessive transaction fees, reduce censorship, and enhance the quality of ride.





Sheesha Finance is the first DeFi mutual fund that rewards investors of any size, from small to large holders, allowing them to earn unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of high-quality projects. Sheesha Finance plans to maintain market transparency and integrity by giving control to the native token ($SHEESHA) holders through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).





For more information about the Sheesha Finance and DRIFE partnership, join the Sheesha Finance official Telegram group.







About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is a one-stop-shop for DeFi projects, similar to a DeFi mutual fund. Sheesha aims to solve locked cryptocurrency inaccessibility issues in DeFi by creating easily convertible assets that can be freely utilized to maximize participant rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. After launch, Sheesha Finance plans to maintain market transparency and integrity by giving control to the native token holders through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

About DRIFE

DRIFE (https://www.drife.io/) is a decentralized ride-hailing platform with the intent of empowering the value creators and extractors within its ecosystem – the platform drivers and riders. Drife aspires to disrupt the existing business model and to create a fairer, more efficient and transparent ride-hailing economy and transportation marketplace.

