Otonomo to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Car of The Future Virtual Symposium and the 3rd Annual Mizuho Auto Technology Seminar

Herzliya, Israel, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Otonomo), provider of a pioneering platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space, today announced that Ben Volkow, founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Citi’s 2021 Car of the Future Virtual Symposium

This conference will take place on Wednesday, May 12. Ben will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be available for 1 on 1 meetings throughout the day.

The 3rd Annual Mizuho Auto Technology Seminar 2021

This conference will take place May 18th to May 27th. Ben is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on May 24th at 9:30 a.m. ET. The session will be moderated by Vijay Rakesh, research analyst Semiconductors and Automotive Technologies.

Otonomo recently announced a business combination with Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (Nasdaq: SAII), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, to become publicly listed. The transaction implies an equity value of approximately $1.4 billion and Otonomo is expected to gain approximately $307 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, assuming no redemptions made by Software Acquisition’s shareholders. Following the targeted closing of the transaction, the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “OTMO”.

