Custom Cooled or Custom Styled – CORSAIR Launches 5000D RGB Hydro X Edition and 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES Mid-Tower Cases

FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the new CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB Hydro X Edition case, specially configured to accommodate custom cooling loops. With both high-airflow and tempered glass panels, the 5000D RGB HX debuts a new Hydro X Series component – the XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo. This universal 360mm distribution plate, pre-installed in the 5000D RGB HX, powers your loop with forceful coolant flow while introducing new loop options, a unique aesthetic, and 36 individually addressable RGB LEDs. Between the XD7 RGB’s raw cooling potential and myriad 5000 Series case features, the 5000D RGB HX is primed for amazing custom cooling builds.



Alongside the 5000D RGB HX, the iCUE 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES also launches today, adding custom UV-printed graphics to the popular 5000X RGB case lineup. Enthusiasts can choose from five themes – Triptych, Neon Night, Planetary, Glitch, and Shift – to define their look. Like the 5000X RGB, the SIGNATURE SERIES includes three CORSAIR SP RGB ELITE fans behind four stunning tempered glass panels. Both the 5000D RGB HX and the 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES are exclusively available from the CORSAIR webstore in North America.

The 5000D RGB HX’s unique custom cooling solution stems from the pre-installed 360mm Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo. This acrylic distribution plate links all components of your custom cooling loop together, driven by a fully integrated Xylem D5 pump. With its triple circular coolant channel design mimicking a front fan setup, the eye-catching XD7 RGB features 36 individually addressable RGB LEDs, while a 140ml reservoir puts your coolant on full display along the front panel. Three pairs of strategically placed inlet and outlet ports provide easy access for connecting a CPU water block, GPU water block, and radiators in a seamless high-performance cooling loop.

The 5000D RGB HX offers versatile interior space for a plethora of radiator and fan configurations, fitting up to 7x 120mm or 2x 140mm cooling fans (shipping without pre-installed fans). An included iCUE COMMANDER PRO controller enables dual lighting channel control for up to six PWM fans, synchronizing fans and the XD7 RGB’s lighting and pump speeds for a system that works harmoniously. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts can accommodate an additional 360mm radiator onto the side of the case, in addition to a 360mm push/pull radiator in the roof. The 5000D RGB HX’s ventilated roof panel is optimized for airflow, while tempered glass front and side panels show off all your components, RGB, and custom cooling. With room to support up to 3x 2.5in SSDs and 2x 3.5in HDDs, along with a host of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 2x USB 3.0 ports, the 5000D RGB HX handles even the most ambitious custom-cooled PC builds.

Meet the new 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES

For cases that add a variety of colorful themes to your desktop, look no further than the new 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES. Starting with a 5000X RGB as a base, each SIGNATURE SERIES case sports stylized, vivid, and durable UV-printed graphics on the front and both side panels. From the cascading vertical streaks of Glitch and Shift, to the sci-fi overtures of Planetary and Neon Night, to the geometric triangle motif of Triptych, the new SIGNATURE SERIES offers five unique designs to make your system stand out. With three 120mm SP RGB ELITE Series fans and four tempered glass panels, these are cases you’ll want to place front and center.

Whether PC enthusiasts choose the 5000D RGB Hydro X Edition with its brand-new XD7 RGB distribution plate system, or the attention-grabbing designs of the 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES, there are now more options than ever to make the CORSAIR 5000 Series your starting point for a standout PC.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

The CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB Hydro X Edition is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in the United States only. CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES are available to pre-order from the CORSAIR webstore in the United States only, with delivery later in Q2. The CORSAIR Hydro X Series XD7 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo will be made available for purchase separately at a later date.

The CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB Hydro X Edition and CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of the CORSAIR iCUE 5000D RGB Hydro X Edition and CORSAIR iCUE 5000X RGB SIGNATURE SERIES, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

