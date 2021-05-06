Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Delivery of Capesize M/V Hellasship and Time Charter Agreement with NYK Line

GLYFADA, Greece, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has taken delivery of the 181,325 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2012 by Imabari Shipbuilding Co. in Japan, which was renamed M/V Hellasship (the “Vessel”). The delivery of the M/V Hellasship is the first of the four Capesize acquisitions performed already in 2021.



The Vessel has been fixed on a time charter (“T/C”) with NYK Line, a leading Japanese shipping company and operator. The T/C is expected to commence immediately, upon finalization of the customary transition process and will have a term of minimum 11 to maximum 15 months from the delivery. The gross daily rate of the T/C is based at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”).

Stamatis Tsantanis, the Company’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to announce the well-timed delivery of our twelfth cape vessel, during the strongest Capesize market of the last decade with spot rates standing currently above $42,000 per day. This delivery is the first of the four acquisitions we agreed so far in 2021, before the impressive surge in freight day rates and asset values. Needless to say, that our timing has been once again optimal.

“At the same time, we are glad to initiate a long-term commercial partnership with another leading charterer through M/V Hellasship’ s period employment. The relationships we have established with first class charterers in the Capesize space attest to the operational quality of our fleet and management platforms.

“Currently, 92% percent of our fleet is employed under index-linked time charters allowing Seanergy’ s earnings to be highly correlated with the performance of the Capesize index. We believe that Seanergy, as a pure-play Capesize owner, is best positioned to fully benefit from the strong earnings environment and increasing asset values.”

Company Fleet upon Vessels’ delivery:

Vessel Name Vessel Class Capacity (DWT) Year Built Yard Employment Partnership Capesize 179,213 2012 Hyundai T/C Index Linked Championship Capesize 179,238 2011 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Lordship Capesize 178,838 2010 Hyundai T/C Index Linked Premiership Capesize 170,024 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Squireship Capesize 170,018 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Knightship Capesize 178,978 2010 Hyundai T/C Index Linked Gloriuship Capesize 171,314 2004 Hyundai T/C Index Linked Fellowship Capesize 179,701 2010 Daewoo T/C Index Linked Geniuship Capesize 170,058 2010 Sungdong T/C Index Linked Hellasship Capesize 181,325 2012 Imabari T/C Index Linked Goodship Capesize 177,536 2005 Mitsui Engineering T/C Index Linked Leadership Capesize 171,199 2001 Koyo – Imabari Voyage/Spot Tradership* Capesize 176,925 2006 Japanese Shipyard N/A Flagship** Capesize 176,387 2013 Japanese Shipyard N/A Patriotship* Capesize 181,709 2010 Japanese Shipyard N/A Total / Average age 2,642,463 11.9 *delivery expected by mid-June **delivering promptly

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.



Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. Upon delivery of vessels which the Company has recently agreed to acquire, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 15 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.9 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,642,463 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP,” its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ.”

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com .

