CN Sets New Record for Canadian Grain Movement for the Fourteenth Consecutive Month

MONTREAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it moved 2.90 million metric tonnes (MMT) of western Canadian grain in April 2021, exceeding the previous April record of 2.82 MMT set in 2020 and over 5% ahead of the three-year average of 2.75 MMT.



So far, during the 2020-2021 crop year, CN has moved over 25.6 MMT of Canadian grain via carload. This is an increase of 17% compared to the previous crop year to-date record of 21.9 MMT established in the 2018-19 crop year.

Containerized grain shipments direct from western Canada are also on record pace at over 860,000 metric tonnes shipped crop year to-date, in addition to the tonnage shipped from eastern Canada.

“Once again, and for the fourteenth consecutive month, our dedicated team of railroaders has succeeded in setting a new record for the movement of Canadian grain. Needless to say, the valuable cooperation of our agri-food and supply chain partners was key to achieving these results. We believe that our long-term investment strategy was important in setting these 14 consecutive records, but none of this would have been possible without everyone's dedication.”

- James Cairns, senior vice president, rail centric supply chain at CN.

CN's continued ability to deliver record volumes is largely due to investments made by the railway over the past few years. To find out more about CN’s commitment to grain please visit www.cn.ca/grain.

