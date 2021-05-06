WordPerfect Office 2021 Boosts Productivity with Updates to User-Favorite Features

OTTAWA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering complete office suite power, WordPerfect Office 2021 advances its legendary document creation with enhanced file format support, a streamlined workflow and more, enabling users to be more productive and access essential tools and functions quicker and easier than before.



“Building on the features our customers depend on, WordPerfect Office 2021 solidifies its longstanding reputation as an essential office suite for creating impressive documents. The latest version is designed to support our users’ everyday work needs with updates to many of our most-used tools, including file compatibility, PDF publishing and access to vital document stats, that make it simpler to get work done,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, Graphics and Productivity at Corel. “Over the years, our passionate customer base has been key in shaping our product enhancements. To make this direct communication with the WordPerfect team even better, we’ve now added the new ability to send us feedback directly within the products themselves. We encourage our users to reach out, submit suggestions and play a direct role in helping shape the future of this legendary suite.”

A popular choice with users in legal, government and business, WordPerfect® Office 2021 is ideal for creating impressive documents, presentations and spreadsheets. The suite comes complete with PDF functionality; legal-specific features and tools; a built-in Oxford Concise Dictionary; a powerful Macro Manager; Reveal Codes for full document formatting control; and support for over 60 file types. Network deployment for corporate accounts makes WordPerfect Office 2021 ideal for any office environment.

Work more efficiently with user-requested features

Responding to top customer requests, WordPerfect® now makes it simple to access vital document statistics, such as word count, character, line count and more with just a click. Quickly pinpoint data in sheets and across documents in Quattro Pro thanks to a newly redesigned search-and-replace workflow and the ability to reuse recently used search criteria. Clear active search criteria in WordPerfect in a click, making it easier and faster to perform multiple find-and-replace actions. Plus, to ensure that our customers’ top requests help shape future development, users can give feedback, vote and make suggestions about WordPerfect, Quattro Pro and Presentations from directly within the application.

Enjoy improved file compatibility, helpful resources and enhanced performance

Experience enhanced compatibility with the latest Microsoft Office file formats, along with new JBIG file support that makes importing PDFs made up of multiple scanned images smoother than before. Get access to phrases, phonetic spellings, scientific and specialist words in WordPerfect Office 2021 using the built-in Oxford Concise Dictionary. Enterprise customers can now take advantage of improved performance and file stability when opening or saving files directly to a server.

WordPerfect Office Standard 2021 includes:

WordPerfect® word processor

Quattro Pro™ spreadsheet application

Presentations™ slideshow creator

WordPerfect® Lightning™ digital notebook

eBook Publisher

NEW! Oxford Concise Dictionary

AfterShot™ 3 photo-editing and management

900 TrueType fonts; over 10,000 clipart images; over 300 templates; over 175 digital photos; the WordPerfect Address Book; the Presentations Graphics bitmap editor and drawing application; the WordPerfect XML Project Designer; and much more.

Pricing and Availability

WordPerfect Office 2021 is available in English and French. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for WordPerfect Office Standard 2021 is $249.99 USD. SRP for WordPerfect Office Home & Student 2021 is $99.99 USD. SRP for WordPerfect Office Professional 2021 is $399.99 USD.

To learn more about WordPerfect Office licensing options for business, government and education, including volume licensing and network deployment, visit www.wordperfect.com/licensing/.

For more information and to download a free trial, please visit www.wordperfect.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, WordPerfect, AfterShot, CorelDRAW, Lightning, MindManager, Presentations, Quattro Pro, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands, and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos, or any other information, imagery, or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks, and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact:



Ashley Ruess

Public Relations Manager

ashley.ruess@corel.com

www.corel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25f0f9fa-37f3-43df-bde1-4f2b665374d3