MorganFranklin Consulting Opens Offices in Nashville & Raleigh

WASHINGTON, D.C. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has announced the opening of offices in Nashville, Tennessee and Raleigh, North Carolina. MorganFranklin is the global consulting platform of Vaco, a talent and solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct hire solutions to more than 40 markets around the globe.

The growth in these key markets continues the expansion of MorganFranklin’s geographic reach, and leverages Vaco’s success in these cities. MorganFranklin, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, also has regional offices and presence across the United States. The company supports clients across the globe.

“Even as we seamlessly serve clients remotely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, our team is fully committed to cementing our presence in the markets and communities we serve,” said Chris Mann, MorganFranklin’s managing partner and chief executive officer. “We continue to execute on our vision to be the premier finance, technology, and business services platform and bring peace of mind to our clients.”

MorganFranklin works with leading businesses to address complex, transformational finance, technology and business objectives. Areas of expertise include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, assistance with IPO, M&A, and SPAC transactions, finance transformation, and the implementation of enterprise & cloud applications including NetSuite, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more.

“The momentum and growth of MorganFranklin since joining the Vaco platform has been so amazing and there are many reasons to be excited about this expansion” said Brian Waller, founder and chief strategy officer of Vaco. “Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to offer MorganFranklin’s expanded services through our long-standing relationships in these two markets allowing us to solve more complex and technical business challenges in partnership with our clients.”

Vaco acquired MorganFranklin in 2019, creating a combined professional services innovator capable of delivering executive placement, methodology-driven consulting, critical project resources, comprehensive strategic staffing and permanent placement solutions. The partnership advances a true end-to-end business solution that stretches across all industries and offers critical complementary services capable of immediately adding value to Vaco and MorganFranklin clients.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe.

MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, Inc. and its subsidiary MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC.

About Vaco

Vaco provides boutique level service with global reach in the areas of consulting, consultative project resources, executive search, permanent placement and strategic staffing. Areas of expertise include c-suite search, accounting, finance, technology, health care IT, operations, administration and international managed services. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 40 markets across the globe, 9,800 employees and $700 million in revenue. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018 & 2019 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms.

