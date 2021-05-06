ABT ASSOCIATES PROMOTES DR. DANIELLE RENTZ HUNT TO VICE PRESIDENT, CLIENT ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Rockville, Md., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Danielle Rentz Hunt has been promoted to Vice President, Client Account Management, Abt Associates. She has over 20 year of applied public health experience leading epidemiologic and surveillance projects at the international, federal, and state levels. In her new role, she will be responsible for revenue growth, business operations, and business expansion for CDC and adjacent accounts.

“Danielle joined Abt just over nine years ago, and since then she has held progressively higher levels of responsibility leading complex clinical research projects,” said Dr. Christopher Spera, division vice president, Health and Environment.

“She has an outstanding track record as a trusted advisor to her clients—and as an exceptional evidence-driven epidemiologist—not least of all due to her invaluable work on the COVID-19 response.”

Hunt currently directs five COVID-19 studies for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) examining the effects of the disease on cohorts ranging from healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers to older adults in retirement communities.

She also directs multi-site clinical investigations focused on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) exposures in the US and other research projects funded by the CDC and other federal agencies. Hunt also provides epidemiology subject matter expertise to a range of public health projects, such as clinical research, influenza, and global health security activities.

Hunt previously served as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Fellow and full-time epidemiologist at CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health. There, she developed and implemented field investigations related to a range of environmental health issues, conducted outbreak investigations both domestically and abroad, and led secondary data analyses and publications.

###

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

Attachment