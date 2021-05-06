Verusen Names Industry Veteran Aaron Meredith as Executive Industry Advisor

ATLANTA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help businesses better capitalize on the digital transformation and advancement of their supply chains, Verusen , the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, today announced that Aaron Meredith has been named executive industry advisor, and will be part of the company’s senior management team.



In his new role, Aaron Meredith works with Verusen’s customers to help them advance materials management transformation within the supply chain. Meredith joins Verusen after more than 20 years of industry experience in areas of manufacturing, engineering, supply chain, business operations, operations excellence, information technology, and innovation.

“Aaron’s knowledge and experience across the supply chain industry makes him an incredible addition to our team. He has experienced the challenges and pain points that our customers face, allowing him to relate and empathize with them. Since joining Verusen, his operational experience has helped accelerate us forward in conversations with customers and potential prospects,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “Aaron, a supply chain innovator and thought-leader who is not afraid to pioneer a new way forward, passionately believes in our vision to offer a new way of addressing decades-old problems for the supply chain.”

During his career, Meredith has lived and worked in three different countries, including two years as a Peace Corps volunteer, and holds bachelor’s degrees in Chemical Engineering, as well as Pulp and Paper Science and Technology from North Carolina State University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Kennesaw State University.

“I am enjoying the opportunity to engage and work directly with Verusen’s customers to address their needs for digital supply chain transformations,” said Meredith. “I am also looking forward to collaborating with the entire company team as we continue to drive supply chain innovation and provide digital solutions that deliver measurable business value for our partner customers.”

Over the past year or so, more manufacturers, businesses, and investors are realizing the benefits of digitally transforming supply chains using Verusen’s technology. Earlier this year, Verusen formed a business alliance with NTT Data Global Solutions Corporation to use Verusen’s cloud-based AI platform and real-time inventory data management capabilities to strengthen and optimize SAP deployments, and the company also secured $8 million in Series A investment this year.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across many ERP instances/systems while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce inventory costs and build trust in production uptime. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Based in Atlanta at the ATDC, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

PR Contact:

Greg Cross

PenVine for Verusen

greg@penvine.com

+1 925 413 5327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/165261de-fb00-4bce-ac2f-f2f2360f00be