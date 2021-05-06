Sangoma Receives 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (“Sangoma”) (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native Communications-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions for businesses of all sizes, today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named their UCaaS platform as a 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.



Sangoma’s end-to-end UCaaS platform provides seamlessly integrated solutions for voice, video, collaboration, and more mission-critical tools for the modern business. They lead the market as the only complete UCaaS solution provider with a full suite of “as a Service” products in addition to Unified Communications including Trunking (TaaS), Meetings (MaaS), Communication Platforms (CPaaS), Fax (FaaS), Desktop (DaaS), Access Control (ACaaS), Contact Center (CCaaS), and Collaboration as a Service. All of Sangoma’s solutions are designed to work seamlessly together, providing a fully integrated cloud platform that allows businesses to increase productivity and stay connected to employees and customers from anywhere.

“We are honored to receive recognition as a Unified Communications Product of the Year winner,” said Michelle Accardi , President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star, a Sangoma Company. “As part of the Sangoma family, we have become a world-class leader delivering the broadest portfolio of UCaaS solutions on the market. We are proud to share a mission to continue providing the solutions businesses need to thrive in a cloud-based, agile environment.”

“It gives me great pleasure to honor Sangoma as a 2021 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Sangoma in their groundbreaking work on a complete, integrated UCaaS portfolio.”



Winners of the 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Sangoma

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Sangoma Technologies meets that need by being a trusted leader in delivering cloud-native, value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-native solutions include a full suite of as-a-service offerings including: voice, video, persistent chat, meetings, connected worker integrations, trunking, fax, virtual desktops, contact center, access control and much more.

In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open-source communication software projects.

Sangoma has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Enterprise Technology Fast 15, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as being awarded the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Unified Communications and Collaboration Competitive Strategy Leadership Award and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the TSXV (TSXV: STC). Additional information on Sangoma can be found at: www.sangoma.com.