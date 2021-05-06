TMCF APPLAUDS THE INTRODUCTION OF THE IGNITE HBCU EXCELLENCE ACT

WASHINGTON, DC, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) commends the introduction of the bipartisan Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education for (IGNITE) HBCU Excellence Act.

The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, which is co-sponsored by each of the co-chairs of the bipartisan HBCU Caucus, Representative Alma Adams (D-NC), Representative French Hill (R-AR), Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) and Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), seeks to address the historic underfunding of facilities and other infrastructure at HBCUs by making targeted investments in these life-changing institutions.

The bill provides needed funding for HBCUs to renovate, repair, modernize or construct new campus facilities, including for instructional, research, and residential purposes; preserve buildings with historic significance; address significant deferred maintenance issues, ensure the resilience, safety, and sustainability of campus facilities; provide access to campus-wide, reliable high-speed broadband to support digital learning and long-term technological capacity; and procure equipment and technology to facilitate high-quality research and instruction.

“The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act has the potential to be literally transformative legislation for HBCUs,” said TMCF President and CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “By passing the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, Congress will be making an affirmative statement that HBCUs and their students deserve the same state-of-the-art facilities, whether classrooms, laboratories or library facilities, that students at peer institutions have the benefit of and that HBCU students have long been deprived of due to decades of underfunding. In order for our nation to reach its full potential, we must strategically invest in and equitably support each and every post-secondary student population to help ensure that our nation has the workforce capable of meeting tomorrow’s challenges. This legislation is a smart investment to maintain our nation’s global competitiveness and we urge Congress to pass The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act this year.”

TMCF looks forward to working with Congressional leadership, the Congressional Black Caucus, the bipartisan HBCU Caucus and all of our allies on both sides of the aisle to help pass this monumental piece of legislation.

