Sodexo Awarded Contracts and Extensions with the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), and Guam Department of Education

Gaithersburg, Md., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today awarded contracts and extensions with the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCa), and Guam Department of Education. Specifically, Sodexo extended the company’s long-term partnership with the U.S. Army MEDCOM and Guam Department of Education in addition to retaining and winning additional business with DeCA.



“As the nation’s largest foodservice provider to the Federal Government, Sodexo is keenly aware of the way our services support the missions of government agencies and the military,” explained Brett Ladd, CEO, Government North America, Sodexo. “Working in tandem with important organizations like U.S. Army MEDCOM, Defense Commissary Agency and Guam Department of Education, we have the privilege of improving life for a broad range of patrons – everyone from active military members and their families to veterans and folks working for government agency buildings throughout the country. It’s quite a responsibility, but one Sodexo takes on proudly.”



U.S. Army MEDCOM



Sodexo was awarded a contract extension with the U.S. Army MEDCOM where Sodexo has been the prime food services contractor since 2008. Through this extension, Sodexo will continue to serve five premier military treatment facilities located at West Point, NY; Ft. Stewart, GA; Ft. Leonard Wood, MO; Ft. Riley, KS; and Ft. Irwin, CA. This contract extension was awarded for tremendous performance exhibited by onsite teams, especially while managing the COVID-19 pandemic.



DeCA Commissaries



Sodexo was awarded both a contract extension and additional sites at multiple commissary locations. Through this partnership, Sodexo will work to improve patron experience at 22 sites, 10 of which are new development sites. This contract is to provide all personnel, supervision, and any items and services necessary to perform the deli and bakery operations. Both the contract win and extension were awarded based on Sodexo’s consumer insight-driven solutions, consistency in operations, and high client satisfaction.



Guam Department of Education



Sodexo was awarded a contract extension with the Guam Department of Education where Sodexo has supported the GDOE Food Service Management Program for the past 10 years through the preparation and distribution of breakfast and lunch for 38 schools in accordance with the GDOE regulations, requirements, policies, and procedures. This partnership has been extended and retained based on supply chain reliability and commitment to community involvement among other factors.



About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,500 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $17B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2019, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 37,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 3.2 million meals to help 2.3 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.