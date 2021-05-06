Head Up Display Market Worth $ 8.03 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 26.05 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Head Up Display Market ” By Component (Video Generator, Projector/Projection Unit, Display Unit & Software), By Type (Windshield & Combiner), By Technology (Conventional & AR Based), By End User (Aerospace & Automotive), By Sales Channel (OEM’s & Aftermarket), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Head Up Display Market was valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.03 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.05% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9520

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Head Up Display Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Head Up Display Market Overview

The foremost growth driver for the Head Up Display Market is the rise in demand of connected vehicles. Connected cars come with features such as audio and visual entertainment from infotainment units and improve the driving experience by providing convenience and safety features such as navigation, real-time traffic, and parking space updates. Bluetooth connection to a HUD is an example of a connected feature of a HUD, which assists us in looking at incoming calls, messages, and music selection with a minimal amount of distraction. Safety features are mostly provided by advanced HUD systems such as operating with an infrared camera to enable visibility in fog conditions and projecting lines on the highway. Such features, which help a driver to navigate an automobile seamlessly are the prime reason for the positive drive in the demand for connected vehicles.

A number of worldwide car registration and growing awareness regarding road safety has also been a significant market growth driver, and for the demand for Heads Up Display globally. This can be attributed majorly to the rising worldwide population and a rise in disposable income across many economies. As of 2018, there were 1.4 billion cars on the road in the world, to which 2019 has added 63.73 million passenger cars globally. Such a mammoth number of cars increases the traffic congestion, and consequently, the risk of road accidents. This further drives the demand for Heads Up Display.

Key Developments in Head Up Display Market

• Visteon Corporation, the market leader in the fast-growing cockpit domain controller segment, launched India’s first Smart Core cockpit domain controller that powers the infotainment system and digital and hybrid instrument cluster variants on the Tata Harrier in 2019. The integrated digital cockpit of the future will consist of multiple displays powered by a single domain controller for instrument cluster, infotainment, connectivity, HUD and driver monitoring functions.

• In June 2019, Continental has developed a head-up display (HUD) in a project spearheaded by its development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services. This HUD is particularly suitable for integration into cockpits with limited installation space, such as in sports cars, the company noted.

• In 2021, Volkswagen has launched an Augmented Reality Head Up display. Volkswagen has introduced the technology in the compact segment.

The major players in the market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Denso Corporation (Japan), BAE Systems (U.K.), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Esterline Technologies (U.S.), Pioneer Corporation (Japan) among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Head Up Display Market On the basis of Component, Type, Technology, End-User and Sales Channel and Geography.

Head Up Display Market by Component Video Generator Projector/Projection Unit Display Unit Software Others



Head Up Display Market by Type Windshield Based Combiner Based



Head Up Display Market Technology Conventional AR based



Head Up Display Market by End User Aerospace Automotive



Head Up Display Market by Sales Channel Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) Aftermarket



Head Up Display Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Head-Up Display Market by Type (Windshield, Combiner), by Technology (Conventional Head-up Display, Augmented Reality Head-up Display), by Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Car), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Head-Mounted Display Market by Component (Processor and memory, Controller, Sensor, Camera and Display), by Technology (augmented reality and virtual reality), by Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & industry, Engineering & design, Military, defense, and aerospace and others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Display System Market by Display Technology (LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED, Others), by Application (Center Stack Display, Head-up Display (HUD), Instrument Cluster, Rear Seat Entertainment Display, Rear View Mirror Display, Other Mirror Displays), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Display Market by Product (Smartphone, Television, PC Monitor & Laptop, Automotive Display, Others), by Display Type (Flat Panel Display, Transparent Panel Display, Flexible & Foldable Panel Display, 3D Display), by Technology (OLED, LED, Micro-LED, Direct-View LED, LCD, Others), by Industry (Consumer Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, & BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Military, Defense, and Aerospace, Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 semiconductor manufacturers transforming with the advanced technologies

Visualize Head Up Display Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.