AFCEA International Reveals Its Spring 2021 Awards Winners

Fairfax, VA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International recognizes exemplary service to the government, military and industry clients and partners. Among the winners of the top awards for 2021 are:

Chair’s Superior Performance Award: Recognizes superior service to AFCEA over a sustained period of time.

Mary Ann Carlson, COLSA Corporation, New England-Upstate New York Region

David Landry, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Atlanta Chapter

Maj Gen Earl Matthews, USAF (Ret), Mandiant Solutions, Washington, DC Chapter

Rick Rosenburg, Rackspace, Northern Virginia Chapter

Distinguished Award for Excellence in Engineering: Awarded for sustained excellence in the engineering field.

Integrated Maintenance Data System Central Data Base Team, PEO Business Enterprise Systems

Meritorious Rising Star Award for Achievement in Engineering: Recognizes junior/mid-level excellence in the engineering field.

Dr. Graham Sanborn, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

Distinguished Award for Excellence in Information Technology: Awarded for sustained excellence in information technology.

Naval Enterprise Networks Digital Transformation Team, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

Meritorious Rising Star Award for Achievement in Information Technology: Recognizes junior/mid-level excellence in the information technology field.

LCDR Darshan Thota, M.D., Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems, PEO DHMS

Exceptional Contribution to STEM Education Award: Honors an individual or team that has made significant contributions to furthering science, technology, engineering and math education in K-12, colleges and universities.

Ken Robinson, Kaiserslautern High School

Technology Innovation Award: Recognizes an individual or team that has created an innovative and proven new technology product, service, process or solution.

NATO Modelling and Simulation Group 145, NATO Science & Technology Organization

Charlie Allen Award for Distinguished Intelligence Service: Honors senior-level intelligence professionals who are making significant contributions.

VADM Lowell “Jake” Jacoby, USN (Ret)

Meritorious Service to the Intelligence Community Award: Honors intelligence professionals who are making significant contributions at the tactical, intermediate or national levels.

TSgt Joseph Craig, USAF, HQ USAFE AFAFRICA A6

Small Business of the Year: Awards one company for excellence in client service, training and innovation, community and professional outreach, leadership and commitment and diversity.

Connected Logistics

Small Business Industry Person of the Year: Recognizes an individual working in industry who has demonstrated excellence in client service, ethics, community and professional outreach, innovation and leadership.

Hillary Boyce, IntellecTechs, Inc.

Small Business Government Person of the Year: Acknowledges an individual who works for the government who has demonstrated excellence in small business advocacy, leadership, community and professional outreach, innovation and ethics.

Anna Urman, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, U.S. Department of State

Small Business Advocate: Awarded to the company that has demonstrated excellence in its mentor-protégé program; contract/sub-contract relationships; small business events and advocacy, ethics and diversity.

Peraton Corporation



The Cyber Edge Writing Contest: This writing competition focuses on the future of cyber warfighting. Writers explore ongoing or potential cyber hazards and threats as well as possible solutions to address the challenges.

1st Place: George Galdorisi, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and Sam Tangredi, U.S. Naval War College “AI Hype to AI Proof”, SIGNAL Magazine, July 2021

2nd Place: Samuel Richman, ZScaler

3rd Place: LTC Ryan Kenney, USA, 112th Signal Battalion

Admiral Jon L. Boyes Medal for Distinguished Service to AFCEA: Presented for exceptional career service to AFCEA.

Col Patricia Harrington, USAF (Ret), Georgia Region

General James M. Rockwell AFCEAN of the Year: Presented for exemplary service to AFCEA during the past year.

Col Richard A. Lipsey, USAF (Ret), Alamo Chapter

The complete list of award winners, including the Leadership, Medal of Merit, Meritorious Service Award, the chapter awards and the 40 Under 40 awards, is available here.

