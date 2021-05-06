La Grande Maison Younan Collection Announces the Reopening of All its Hotels in Europe

Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection has announced the reopening of its hotel establishments starting May 21st, 2021 in France and May 28th, 2021 in Portugal.

Château de Beauvois, Alexandra Palace, Château le Prieuré, Hôtel Saint Martin and Domaine de Vaugouard will have the pleasure of welcoming again their hosts as of May 21st. Starting on this date, dining rooms will be open to customers staying in hotels for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In-room dining will also be available. For guests not staying at the hotels, lunch and dinner will be served in the magnificent outdoor spaces, terraces and gardens starting June 9th, 2021. Starting on this date, the restaurants will reopen in their entirety, while respecting the constraints of social distancing.

Malibu Foz, located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, will reopen the doors of its 4-Star Itallian Restaurant, Mensa, starting May 14th, 2021, and will begin welcoming its guests starting May 28th.

« We are extremely happy to welcome our guests, regular and new, back to all our establishments », comments Zaya S. Younan, President and CEO of Younan Company. « Our mission has always been to offer all of our gyests a privileged experience of high-end luxury, in exceptional locations that have defined the world's history. We have missed our guests a lot! All of our teams here at La Grande Maison are impatient to welcome our guests back with a unique sense of service, and of course all necessary health precautions. »

In order to accomodate all of its guests, La Grande Maison Younan Collection has created flexible modification and cancellation conditions. Information and booking details are available at the following website: https://www.younancollection.com/eng/book.html.

« The health of our customers and staff remains our main priority. All precautionary measures have already been put in place and will be maintained with the utmost care in order to welcome our guests in complete safety », concludes Younan.

About the Hotels of La Grande Maison Younan Collection

Château de Beauvois, built in the 15th century, was King Louis XIII’s favorite destination for hunting parties. Offering an ideal setting and location, the estate has an outdoor heated swimming pool, a tennis court, a gourmet restaurant, “Le Louis XIII”, a bar and an underground cellar with more than 50,000 bottles. Located on 40 hectares of wooded land and just 20 minutes from the city of Tours and 55 minutes by train from Paris, this 4-star hotel is perfect for a relaxing stay for two, with family or friends.

Alexandra Palace is a 17th century castle. Recently renovated into a 5-star hotel and located near the cities of Niort, Poitiers and La Rochelle, this hotel combines authentic history with top-of-the range service. Overlooking the Petit Chêne 18-Hole Golf course, Alexandra Palace is surrounded by 70 hectares of wooded parks and ponds. It has a gourmet restaurant, “Le Daniel’s”, and a 100,000 bottles vaulted cellar.

Château le Prieuré was founded in the 10th century by Benedictine monks as a place of prayer, then enlarged and transformed in the Renaissance style in the 16th century. Its gourmet restaurant & bar, “Le Castellane”, offers an exceptional panoramic view of the Loire River. The property also includes a wooded park, minigolf, and tennis courst, creating the complete luxury experience near the towns of Saumur, Angers and Tours.

Hotel Saint-Martin, a former stopover on the road to Saint Jacques de Compostela, is a 4-star hotel perpetuating the ancestral tradition of hospitality. Located halfway between Poitiers and La Rochelle, it is bordered by the peaceful Sèvre Niortaise River. Its traditional restaurant, “Le Logis”, outdoor heated swimming pool, and terraces and wooded park make Saint-Martin an ideal destination for a relaxing and natural stay where boat trips, mountain biking, archery, and fishing are practiced.

Domaine de Vaugouard, built in the 18th century, was once the scene of the great hunting expeditions of the Duke of Orleans, eldest son of King Louis Philippe I. Today a 4-star hotel, it welcomes its customers for a relaxing and sporty stay in the Loire Valley. Its 18-hole golf course, its gourmet restaurant, “Les Saules”, and its many facilities (including an outdoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center) make Vaugouard an ideal destination for a weekend just 1 hour south of Paris.

Malibu Foz is the only 5-star hotel and resort in Figueira da Foz, a city famous for its magnificent beaches on the Portuguese cost. Recently renovated, it offers 94 modern and luxurious suites and a multitude of services and facilities: its delicious Italian restaurant, Mensa, an outdoor swimming pool and spa, a fitness center, a wine cellar, a private cinema theater, a day-care center, and more. This is the perfect relaxing and sophisticated stopover to enjoy sublime beaches and disconnect from city life at.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

