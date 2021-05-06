National Association of Cannabis Businesses Adopts National Standards for Indoor Cannabis Cultivation

New York, NY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) announced today that it has adopted National Standards on Indoor Cultivation. The standards identify best practices for cultivating cannabis in an indoor facility, the preferred method for producing cannabis for growers to have comprehensive control over the cultivation environment and product quality.

“Our aim with the Indoor Cultivation National Standards is to help licensed growers adopt best practices for efficient and sanitary indoor cultivation that will ensure a healthy and safe consumer experience,” said Gina Kranwinkel, President and CEO of NACB.

The Indoor Cultivation Standards outline best practices for indoor cannabis production from cultivation to business operations. Topics covered include licensing requirements, company standard operating procedures (SOPs), genetics, insect and disease control, inventory management, product storage and more. Read the entire NACB National Standards on Indoor Cultivation.

The Indoor Cultivation Standards are the latest in a series of national standards NACB is developing to ensure players in the legal cannabis market are operating safely, ethically, and responsibly. NACB uses a deliberative, inclusive process that solicits input from subject matter experts, government agencies and NACB members. Ryan Douglas of Ryan Douglas Cultivation was instrumental in drafting the Indoor Cultivation Standards. Ryan was Master Grower for one of Canada’s largest licensed producers of medical cannabis, and prior to that, spent 15 years as a commercial greenhouse grower of ornamental and edible crops in the U.S. He is the author of From Seed to Success, a guidebook for entrepreneurs interested in launching a successful cannabis cultivation business. Dr. Allison Justice provided expertise in defining the focus of the Indoor Cultivation Standards. Dr. Justice is founder and CEO of The Hemp Mine, an established grower and producer of premium hemp products located in South Carolina. She served on the California Industrial Hemp Advisory Board and advises on policy and regulation for the South Carolina Farm Bureau. Josh Swider, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, provided expert review and commentary on the Indoor Cultivation Standards. InfiniteCAL provides the cannabis industry with high-quality, accurate and timely analytical services. Since 2016, its mission has been to ensure only safe, quality cannabis products reach dispensary shelves. Jacob Policzer, co-founder and Director of Science and Strategy at The Cannabis Conservancy™ and his team provided crucial input on inclusion of cannabis cultivation sustainability during their review of the Indoor Cultivation Standards. The Cannabis Conservancy provides sustainability certification to legal cannabis organizations that adhere to good agricultural practices, are free of harmful chemical inputs, utilize waste reduction methods, are energy efficient, and conserve water. Its mission is to empower and assure that the regulated cannabis industry achieves environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

Every NACB standard is reviewed by NACB members and adopted through member vote. Previously adopted standards provide guidance on advertising, packaging and labeling, lab testing, cybersecurity and more. View the complete list of NACB’s National Standards and details.

“NACB national standards promote state-of-the-art business practices and help consumers more easily identify companies that offer quality products, marketed in a truthful, and socially responsible manner, said Kranwinkel. “The future success of the cannabis industry is determined by how responsibly cannabis companies do business today.”

About the National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB): The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) is one of the first self-regulatory organizations in the cannabis industry. NACB’s mission is to advance the industry by building consensus around best practices, promoting business responsibility and demonstrating to regulators what transparent and responsible regulations should look like. Compliance with NACB national standards is required for ongoing membership in the NACB.

