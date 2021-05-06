AxleHire Announces Record Revenue Growth in Last 12 Months, New Executive Hires and Expansion Into Major Metros

Emeryville, CA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxleHire, a logistics innovation leader for last-mile delivery, today announced that they grew Q1 2021 revenue by nearly 40% from Q4 2020, marking unprecedented growth after the most significant peak season in history. While sales typically slow down in Q1, AxleHire’s growth reflects consumers’ accelerating demand to have goods arrive by same-/next-day as retailers are reimagining how technology can enable faster delivery and provide consumers with an improved end-user experience.

AxleHire quadrupled its revenue run rate in 2020. The Company grew its customer base by 150% over the last 12 months by leveraging an asset-light transportation network and partnerships with various transportation companies to flex capacity based on demand. The team expanded its current market footprint in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Portland, and Seattle and added new service in major Texas metro areas and New York City with additional metros on the horizon in 2021.

By strategically positioning sortation hubs near major metropolitan areas to minimize transit times, AxleHire can offer shippers competitive pricing and the promise of getting products into consumers’ hands faster than legacy logistics companies, blurring the line between the same- and next-day delivery.

“We’re excited to be working with AxleHire to provide faster-than-ever shipping services for our cross-border, e-commerce clients,” said Chris Zheng and Executive Vice President, Air-City Powered By Seko Logistics. “Choosing AxleHire as a last-mile delivery partner will help our customers in China, and Japan grow their businesses in the major metropolitan cities across the U.S. by providing best-in-class, small parcel last-mile deliveries.”

This year, AxleHire welcomed new Chief Executive Officer Adam Bryant, a former Partner at Eclipse Ventures with previous operations experience at Tesla, GE, and Proterra. 2020 also saw additional key hires to the AxleHire executive team, including:

David Packee - VP Sales, Client Success & Marketing (Previously at Ebay, GSI Commerce, Radial)

Matt Nicoll - VP Operations (Previously at Lyft and Tesla)

Evan Robinson - VP Engineering (Previous CTO & Co-founder at Shipwire and Ingram Micro)

“It’s been a year of incredible growth for AxleHire as we’ve seen an increase in revenue quarter over quarter since 2019, with no signs of slowing down,” said AxleHire CEO Adam Bryant. “With our recent Series B funding, we’re able to scale even faster to help our clients deliver the most efficient, unparalleled delivery services for their customers.”

About AxleHire

AxleHire combines innovative technology and superior logistics to deliver cost-effective, reliable same- and next-day delivery services to industry leaders such as HelloFresh, Deliverr, Freshly, Pet Food Express, and others. AxleHire was purpose-built to support companies whose businesses rely on trusted and consistent delivery services to get their customers what they need when they need it. AxleHire has multiple locations in cities across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to cater to the needs and growing expectations of their customers.

For more information about AxleHire, please visit axlehire.com.