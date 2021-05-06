IT Weapons Captures Spot on Prestigious CDN 2021 Top 100 Solution Provider Ranking

Brampton (ON), May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd., (Konica Minolta) announced today that ITWC named IT Weapons to its CDN 2021 Top 100 Solution Provider list. The list celebrates the achievements of IT innovators who have developed pioneering products and services breaking new ground and winning in a crowded and disrupted market.

The virtual event saw a listing of channel organizations that collectively generated more than $10 billion in revenue during 2020. There was considerable movement in the ranking prompted by the move to remote work, a push to cloud solutions in support of digital transformation, and a series of mergers and acquisitions

“Clients are at the heart of everything we do at ITW, and it's a pleasure to be recognized for our efforts," said Ted Garner, President of IT Weapons. “The pandemic has brought a whole host of changes to Canadian businesses, and we are uniquely positioned to safely guide our clients through their accelerated digital transformations”.

"The release of the Top 100 Solution Provider ranking acknowledges the companies that are thriving financially, but we also wanted to shine a spotlight on innovation and new approaches. Given the uneven impact of the pandemic on business in general, it’s not surprising that there was considerable movement in the rankings this year. Companies with a solution that helped facilitate remote work or e-commerce have performed well.” - Fawn Annan, CEO, ITWC

About IT Weapons

As the national IT Services Division of Konica Minolta Canada, IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).