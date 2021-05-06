Philips Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

May 6, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2021 AGM) has re-appointed Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and appointed Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board.

The other proposals voted on at the 2021 AGM, including the proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share over 2020, were also adopted. More information about the dividend can be found via this link .

More information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here .

Philips’ 2020 financial statements are included in its 2020 Annual Report that was published on February 23, 2021.

For more information about Philips’ 2021 AGM, please click on this link .

