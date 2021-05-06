Valneva announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

English French

Saint-Herblain (France), May 6, 2021 – Valneva SE (the “Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announces trading resumption of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as from 4:30 PM CET today.

Trading in the ordinary shares of Valneva was suspended at the request of the Company on May 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM CET in connection with its previously announced global offering, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

