Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. Highlighted in Research Report Released by Harbinger Research, LLC

Greenwood Village, CO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries, is pleased to announce that Harbinger Research, LLC has initiated research coverage on the Company.



To view and download the report (no cost) CLICK HERE.

Matt Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce the availability of an in-depth analysis of the Company’s market focus, business process and investment opportunity by a well-respected, equity research analyst such as Mr. Connell.

"The Harbinger equity research report covers the unique aspects of PHCG’s business model, its science and technology, and the multi-year P&L financial forecast model gives investors a more detailed understanding of the true revenue and earnings power of our Company," said Mr. Gregarek.

The U.S. cannabis market is large and rapidly growing. Cowen & Co. has previously stated that it expects the U.S. cannabis market to generate $85 billion in sales by 2030. This forecast assumes that the U.S. legalizes marijuana on a federal level by 2030.

Brian Connell, CFA, Senior Research Analyst said, “By all accounts, this is a very large market that is going to become much larger very quickly.”

Furthermore, the report states: The Company uses an “acquire and integrate” approach whereby it uses primarily equity to acquire high-potential operating cannabis businesses. Since 2018, the Company has made five such acquisitions, some of which are now hitting new records in sales each quarter.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of small-cap research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firms' research departments. Harbinger's mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of issuer businesses, industries, and current market valuations.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on emerging and high-growth industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its marijuana, hemp derived cannabinoids, and research and development operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.