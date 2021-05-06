U.S. Smart Meter Market to Garner $7.69 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland.OR, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. smart meter market was accounted for $3.73 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.69 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.47% from 2020 to 2027.

Development of communication network infrastructure, high investment in digital electricity infrastructure, and several government initiatives have boosted the growth of the U.S. smart meter market. However, high cost of installation of smart meters hinders the market growth. On the contrary, developing smart city projects is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Get Instant Access – Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7137

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and the followed lockdown resulted in supply chain disruptions and a steep hike in raw material prices.

Moreover, several companies halted the production of smart meters to curb the spread of infection. The Covid-19 pandemic led to postponement of several smart meter projects across the world.





The U.S. smart meter market is segmented on the basis of component and end use.

Based on components, the product/solution segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the connectivity segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7137

Based on end use, the residential segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the industrial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period.

The U.S. smart meter market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Mueller Systems LLC, Badger Meter, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Sensus, and Honeywell International Inc.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. Smart Meter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7137?reqfor=covid

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.