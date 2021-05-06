EHANG INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Peloton

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton’s publicly traded securities between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021 (the “Class Period”).



On Saturday April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) issued a press release entitled “CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+” alerting the public to dangers, including death, associated with the Peloton Tread+.

On Sunday April 18, 2021, John Foley, Peloton’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO Foley”), wrote a letter that was emailed to Tread+ owners and published on Peloton’s website stating that Peloton had “no intention” to stop selling or to recall the Tread+.

On May 5, 2021, Peloton reversed its position by announcing the recall of its treadmills and that all consumers should immediately stop using them. CEO Foley said the Company's voluntary decision to recall its treadmills after one child's death and other reports of injuries was the "right thing to do.”

Following this news, Peloton’s shares fell by $14.08 per share, or 14.56%, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 28, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

