Stop & Shop Pharmacies Across the Northeast Now Providing Same-Day COVID-19 Vaccinations

QUINCY, Mass., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations, Stop & Shop, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), today announced that all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are now providing same-day immunizations for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can still schedule a vaccine appointment on Stop & Shop’s website, but appointments are no longer required to receive an immunization.



Stop & Shop operates more than 250 pharmacies across the Northeast, each offering either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Customers can now walk in and receive a COVID-19 vaccine at any pharmacy location without scheduling an appointment in advance, though availability of the vaccine to walk-ins will be determined by supply levels in each store.

“Stop & Shop has been proud to support our communities throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are prepared to continue helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 by allowing all customers 18 and older the convenience of walking into any of our pharmacies to receive their immunization without needing to schedule an appointment in advance.”

In December, Stop & Shop announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to be among the first COVID-19 vaccine providers, making the shot available to its customers across the Northeast. The vaccine is being administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

During immunization, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients. Customers are asked to bring identification and insurance, if applicable, when seeking a vaccine.

Flu, pneumonia, shingles, and other immunizations are currently available to customers at all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations. To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. For more information on Stop & Shop’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting against hunger, supporting our troops and through overall incredible acts of care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.