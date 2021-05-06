Eko Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in Healthcare with 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

OAKLAND, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a cardiopulmonary digital health company, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.



Eko AI, Eko’s artificial intelligence product, analyzes data from electrocardiograms (ECG) and heart sounds (phonocardiogram or PCG). The algorithm detects the presence of heart murmurs, which may be caused by valvular heart disease, atrial fibrillation, normal sinus rhythm and heart rate. In the hands of clinicians, this can help them discover heart disease sooner, so they can get patients the care they need and deserve.

The Eko AI software is used in a wide range of clinical settings and fits easily into clinicians’ busy workflows. Eko’s line of digital stethoscopes, including the DUO® ECG + Digital Stethoscope, CORE® Digital Attachment, and the 3M™ Littmann® CORE Digital stethoscope, all work seamlessly with Eko’s AI screening software. Patient sounds, waveforms, and AI analysis findings can be easily saved, stored, and shared across teams, and they can be integrated into EMR systems.

“Clinicians across many disciplines and healthcare organizations of all sizes use Eko every day. We are committed to helping these clinicians and organizations drive the next evolution in cardiac care,” said Dr. Adam Saltman, chief medical officer at Eko. “With our deep learning algorithms we are delivering on this commitment, enabling more clinicians to make patient care decisions sooner, based on patient sounds and ECGs. Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for acknowledging all the work and innovation our team and our collaborators continue to pour into our products for the benefit of caregivers and their patients globally.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“Eko is delivering a true AI-based breakthrough solution with Eko AI, combining advanced FDA-cleared digital stethoscopes, HIPAA-compliant and secure software, and FDA-cleared AI for a complete cardiac screening solution,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Eko embodies the spirit of digital health innovation that the MedTech Breakthrough Awards aims to recognize each year, and we extend our sincere congratulations to the Eko team on winning our ‘Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare’ award for 2021.”

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor cardiac and respiratory disease by bringing together advanced sensors, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians treating millions of patients around the world, in-person and through telehealth. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with investments from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, NTTVC, DigiTx Partners, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

