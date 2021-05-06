Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market Is Expected to Reach $4.76 Billion by 2025: Says AMR

Portland, OR , May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Western Europe sterile gloves market was pegged at $2.33 billion in 2018, and is estimated to hit $4.76 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in concerns regarding safety and hygiene, rise in number of end users, and high-end advancements in technology drive the growth of the Western Europe sterile gloves market. On the other hand, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves impede the growth to some extent. However, developing economies and untapped market opportunities have also proven to be lucrative for the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for sterile gloves in Western Europe, as they help to decelerate the spread of the disease by protecting hands from coarse contaminants and protect health care providers.

This drift is likely to continue, since medical gloves are a part of the personal protective equipment (PPE) that are used to safeguard health care professionals and patients from the spread of infection.

The Western Europe sterile gloves market is analyzed across material, type, and country. Based on type, the examination segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the Western Europe sterile gloves market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2025. The surgical segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2018, generating around two-fifths of the Europe sterile gloves market. The region across Italy, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2025. The other countries covered in the report include France and Poland.

The leading market players analyzed in the Western Europe sterile gloves market report include Berner International Gmbh, Cardinal Health, Inc, Meditrade Gmbh, Medline Industries, Ansell Limited, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit Ag Holding, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Shield Scientific, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnersip, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

