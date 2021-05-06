SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KSU, PMBC, PRAH, WRI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Kansas City shareholders would receive 0.489 Canadian Pacific shares and $90.00 in cash for each Kansas City common share held. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Banc of California, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock. If you are a Pacific Mercantile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ICON plc. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own. If you are a PRA Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

